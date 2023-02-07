First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 7
Upgrades:
> Cipher Mining (CIFR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at H.C. Wainwright; tgt raised to $3
> Lockheed Martin (LMT) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $510
Downgrades:
> Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $9
> BigCommerce (BIGC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $12
> Holley Inc. (HLLY) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group; tgt $3
> PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $15
> Plains All American (PAA) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein
> Spire (SR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt raised to $75
> The Children's Place (PLCE) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group; tgt $46
> Tyson Foods (TSN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $66
> ZoomInfo (ZI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $33
Others:
> Allbirds (BIRD) initiated with a Neutral at BTIG Research
> Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $110
> Deckers Outdoor (DECK) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $515
> Duluth Trading Co (DLTH) initiated with a Neutral at BTIG Research
> Foot Locker (FL) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $55
> Lulu's Fashion Lounge (LVLU) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $5
> Revolve Group (RVLV) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $35
> Rocky Brands (RCKY) initiated with a Neutral at BTIG Research
> V.F. Corp (VFC) assumed with a Neutral at BTIG Research
> Warby Parker (WRBY) initiated with a Neutral at BTIG Research
