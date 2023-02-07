ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Action News WFTS

Retailers dropping prices ahead of Valentine's Day

By Larissa Scott
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQAjz_0kf3DBJy00

The month of February brings deep discounts for shoppers looking to save big.

“Retailers are offering all kinds of deals for Valentine’s Day on things that they know are popular,” said Kristin McGrath, shopping expert and editor for RetailMeNot.

When it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day, things can get pricey.

That’s why shopping experts recommend taking advantage of items with the best discounts right now, like flowers.

“Those flower delivery companies want to lock in your business as early as you can, so they’re offering really great promo codes. You can save on up to 25% off in some cases,” said McGrath.

Other big sale items include jewelry, perfumes and fragrances, and beauty-related gift sets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D36bR_0kf3DBJy00 WFTS

“From retailers like Macy’s, Nordstrom, Kay Jewelers. You’re going to find a lot of deals going right into next week, Valentine’s Day,” said Shannon Dwyer, shopping and deals expert for RetailMeNot.

For something a little less traditional, there are lots of options for that too.

“You’re going to find a lot of like home goods, like kitchen appliances, are going to be discounted right now. Retailers like Lowe's and Home Depot are going to have a lot of bundle packages,” said Dwyer.

“There’s also deals for small consumer tech items if you want to get your beloved some headphones or a fitness tracker,” said McGrath.

Immediately after Valentine’s Day, many more items will go on clearance.

“After Valentine’s Day, if you go to like your local florists or your grocery store, you’re going to find a lot of discounted flowers that didn’t sell,” said Dwyer.

Shopping experts said there will be some of the lowest jewelry prices after the holiday.

“If you’re looking for gifts for birthdays or mother’s day or something of that nature, shopping right after Valentine’s Day as round two can get you a lot of great giftable items on sale,” said McGrath.

According to experts, this is one of the best times of year to buy a new TV leading up to the big game.

“We have a lot of deals on last-minute gifts right now,” said Dwyer.

Comments / 0

Related
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.
Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
HOUSTON, TX
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Ty D.

Say Goodbye To Your Local Macy's: CEO Announces Company Is In "Final Stretch" Of Closing Stores

Macy's, the iconic department store, has been undergoing a reorganization strategy in recent years to make the company more profitable. The company announced that it would be closing a number of stores to start off the year, as part of its long-term plan to optimize and reposition its store fleet to ensure it has the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve customers and support omnichannel market sales growth. Macy's CEO, Jeff Gennette, recently announced that the company is in the "final stretch" of closing stores, and shifting its focus to other areas that will help drive growth.
Kendra M.

Walgreens in trouble over toilet paper as shopper outraged by hidden extra cost on ‘essential item’

Mary Bach of Pennsylvania recently took Walgreens to court and won. Her case? She had multiple receipts from store locations across the state that proved she was charged taxes for toilet paper, and in Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to tax certain items—including toilet paper. Unbelievably, Walgreens was only taxing their own brand of toilet paper, not other brands like Scott. The court ruled in her favor, but Walgreens has yet to change the mistake in their system. And if they don’t comply with the ruling? Bach plans to take them back to court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling a Reese's Candy Treat That We've Never Seen Before

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and that means one thing: It’s candy time. Well, for some people it might also mean romantic dinners, lingerie, and rom-com movie marathons, but even so — aren’t all of those things improved with a generous helping of candy? If you’re as stuck on seasonal sweets as we are, then you probably already know which heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and packs of Conversation Hearts you’ll be buying this year. But the best treat of all,...
Minha D.

Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the US

Retailers are constantly changing their strategies to keep up with the changing shopping habits of customers. Over the last few years, many retailers have decided to close their brick-and-mortar stores and pull out of malls, which were once the heart of American shopping experiences. In this article, we'll be discussing the upcoming closures of several clothing retailers, including Marshalls and H&M, which will begin this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Move Over Trader Joe's, Because Costco Just Introduced Its Own Trendy Seasoning Blend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you’ve probably noticed one area of the store that just seems to keep growing: the spice shelf. We know our cupboards at home are practically full to bursting with TJ’s signature spice blends like the iconic Everything But The Bagel, Everything But the Elote, Chile Lime Seasoning, and 21 Seasoning Salute. But they’re not the only cult-favorite store that has an exciting spice game going on. Costco‘s beloved Kirkland brand has its own...
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy