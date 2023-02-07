Student attacked with scissors in Bartow County middle school restroom

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A Bartow County middle schooler is recovering after school district officials say he was attacked in the restroom.

District spokespeople say students were in the restroom at Woodland Middle School on Monday morning when one of the boys “hit another student” with a pair of scissors.

The victim reportedly received minor injuries, according to a note sent to parents on Monday.

School administrators say the suspect was quickly contained and they took “swift disciplinary action.”

The student could also face criminal charges.

“A rigorous investigation was conducted, and we appreciate our school community for its support and patience as we work to maintain the safety and security of our award-winning school,” administrators said in their statement to parents.

Officials have not released details on what led up to the attack.