Richard Sandoval
2d ago

I stopped drinking Alcohol 100%, About 26 years ago,I don't do drugs of any kind,this is because I smoke Marijuana,that's My choice and still be legal,I don't drive high and I like getting Stoned at home

willnotcomply
2d ago

I smoke everybody I know smokes and we have our whole entire lives The reason you think they smoke at home and there's no wrecks is because we don't wreck we drive stoned every day of our lives just about no we are not paranoid not anxious not a threat to anyone on the road and we smoke nothing but the best this study is a joke

ZXOfficianado
1d ago

Man...all that to guess a person is saving a whopping $22/year. That $22 a year is a pittance compared to the miserable death and outrageous hospital charges for smoking related injuries and deaths.

Related
HealthDay

In States Where Recreational Marijuana Legalized, Less Demand for Prescription Codeine

MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New research suggests that there's one potential way to reduce demand for prescription codeine: legalizing recreational cannabis. Exactly what brought scientists to that conclusion? States that legalized cannabis use saw a significant reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine, an opioid with a high potential for misuse.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Don’t smoke pot if you’re old, experts warn

(WTVO) — Health experts are warning Baby Boomers they can’t smoke marijuana the way they used to in the ’60s, as more seniors using cannabis and ending up in the emergency room. “They think they know from the sixties and seventies, I know how to do marijuana,” said Harris Stratyner, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychology […]
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
labroots.com

What are the Real Risks to Consuming Cannabis?

A lot of controversy surrounds the reported risks associated with consuming cannabis. One reason is that until recently, scientists have been limited as to how much research they could perform on the plant. As a result, many of the available studies and data available is inconclusive. That said, some researchers...
pharmacytimes.com

Study Finds Nearly 3 in 10 Individuals With Chronic Pain Use Cannabis

Most individuals who used cannabis to manage their chronic pain reported using it in place of other pain medications, including opioids. As more states begin to legalize or relax restrictions on cannabis, it has become more widely used for the treatment of chronic pain. A new study sought to identify whether cannabis can serve as a substitute for prescription opioids or other pain treatments.
WTNH

Republicans unveil safety legislation for recreational marijuana use

Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational cannabis sales have been up and running in Connecticut for less than three weeks, and already sales are booming. But as adult-use marijuana flies off the shelves, Connecticut Republicans have unveiled new proposals for safety legislation. One of the proposals would set up a limit on the amount of THC that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
