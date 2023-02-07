Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, after Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble but died before rescue workers could reach her, local activists reported. Her newborn was saved by rescue workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDH5r_0kf3D0hE00
A newborn baby who was rescued from earthquake damage in Syria after its mother died giving birth is shown in this undated photo, according to local activists. Local activists

The dramatic scene unfolded just hours after a Syrian volunteer organization shared video showing a young child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.

Deaths in both Syria and Turkey from Monday's massive 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, and the World Health Organization said it was a "race against time" to rescue people trapped in the rubble in freezing conditions.

Syria, which already has a refugee crisis after 12 years of brutal civil war, is facing particular difficulty. The area worst affected by the earthquake is split between government-held territory, controlled by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and opposition-held territory, which borders Turkey and is surrounded by government forces.

Senior officials from the World Health Organization said that Turkey had strong capacity to respond to the devastation of Monday's earthquake, but the needs in Syria were more extreme.

"All over Syria, the needs are highest after nearly 12 years of protracted, complex crisis, while humanitarian funding continues to decline," Adelheid Marschang, WHO Senior Emergency Officer, said.

Teresa Nunnery
2d ago

I cant be there but I sure am praying for you all. Im so heartbroken. May our Lord Jesus Christ be with each and everyone of you. Sending prayers and condolences to the loss and Love. 🙏🏻💔

Joanne Roedema Biggar
2d ago

That is so horrible & sad for the mother!!! So glad they saved the baby but so sad yet!!!! Prayers for all the people over there in this destruction!!! 🙏🙏🙏

Andrew
2d ago

The situation is very bad over there.Turkish gov doest manage well, they expect 40k deaths, the weather is cold, people started dying under rubble by hypothermia

