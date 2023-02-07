ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

TSA addresses record number of weapons caught at Norfolk International Airport

By Julius Ayo
 2 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — During a Tuesday morning press conference, officials with the Transportation Security Administration addressed the record number of weapons caught at Norfolk International Airport.

Record number of guns caught at Virginia airports in 2022

TSA officials say they have seen an increase in the number of guns that travelers are carrying to the security checkpoints at ORF. Just last year, TSA caught 27 firearms at checkpoints at Norfolk, a record in the 20-year history of TSA.

The press conference included an overview of what happens when a traveler brings a gun to a security checkpoint; the latest gun statistics; the penalties involved; and how this causes delays to other travelers.

TSA also conducted a demonstration on the proper way to transport a firearm for a flight.

Watch the full press conference below.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. In this case, the handgun was not loaded.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Guns are absolutely not permitted to be carried onto planes.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

