Akoustis: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntersville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $5.9 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKTS

