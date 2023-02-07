ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says She 'Hasn't Heard' of Ozempic: 'I Would Stick with Hydroxycut'

Scheana Shay, who’s been a spokesperson for controversial weight loss aid Hydroxycut, told PEOPLE she hasn’t heard of the recent trend of using type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss Scheana Shay is joining the conversation surrounding Ozempic and weight loss. While speaking to PEOPLE at the Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere event Tuesday, the 37-year-old admitted that she hasn't heard of Ozempic and how the drug has been misused for weight loss in Hollywood circles. Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication — taken by injection in the...
Another One Bites The Dust: 'Southern Charm' Star Naomie Olindo Exits Show, Won't Return For Season 9

She's gone just as quickly as she returned. After making a one-season comeback, Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo is apparently out of the hit Bravo show's returning cast, RadarOnline.com has learned. The announcement came in the wake of the shocking news that fellow co-star Kathryn Dennis was fired over her alleged poor treatment of the show's staffers and a history of no-shows for filming. Southern Charm fans can expect an addition to the season 9 cast, with Madison LeCroy's confirmation that she'll be "back full throttle."While Bravo has not released an official premiere date for season 9 — or an...
Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC

After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much

When Lisa Rinna announced that she was departing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I couldn’t believe it. Lisa has been clear that she “f—ing hated” her final year on RHOBH. Same, Lisa. Same. Over the years, Lisa repeatedly went for her friend Kyle Richards’ sisters. The actress kept the topic of Kim Richards’ sobriety on her […] The post Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much appeared first on Reality Tea.
