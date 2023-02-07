She's gone just as quickly as she returned. After making a one-season comeback, Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo is apparently out of the hit Bravo show's returning cast, RadarOnline.com has learned. The announcement came in the wake of the shocking news that fellow co-star Kathryn Dennis was fired over her alleged poor treatment of the show's staffers and a history of no-shows for filming. Southern Charm fans can expect an addition to the season 9 cast, with Madison LeCroy's confirmation that she'll be "back full throttle."While Bravo has not released an official premiere date for season 9 — or an...

28 DAYS AGO