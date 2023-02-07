Read full article on original website
Is Minneapolis fed up enough with snowy sidewalks to pay for a citywide path-plowing program?
There was little chance Shakita Kpetay could’ve seen the slippery object that caused her fall. Two layers of snow completely covered the sidewalk in her neighborhood in North Minneapolis. The bottom layer was a packed-down marble of snow and ice. The top layer was a fresh coating of powder. In between the two was an apartment management sign, bent over and hidden in the wintry mixture.
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
Hastings schools says it tendered "best and final offer" before food workers' strike began
HASTINGS, Minn. -- Hastings Public Schools says it communicated its "last, best and final offer" Tuesday, before the strike started.They say it's consistent with what other employee groups have accepted recently, and that they've declined a request from the union to continue mediation for a fifth day.Meanwhile, workers claim while other district leaders including the superintendent have received significant raises, starting pay for food services workers is less than $15 an hour. They said they deserve more than a roughly 2% raise and a one-time bonus isn't going to cut it. The district says the first day of the strike ended without much disruption.The 35 union workers plan to be on the picket line Wednesday morning for day two of their three-day strike. The workers serve roughly 4,000 students in the district.
Scott County to discuss the future of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
Bring Me the News’ Christine Schuster reports the future of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival may be at stake: “Officials in Scott County are deliberating the future of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival after record-breaking attendance last year exacerbated long-standing traffic issues, preventing some local residents from leaving their homes and forcing nearby businesses to close amid the worst of the gridlock.”
Changing the color of police doesn’t change the culture of policing
It was a photo I’m sure none wanted to take. It was a meeting that never should have happened. At Tuesday’s State of the Union address, members of the Congressional Black Caucus had an ominous list of invitees: loved ones of Black people killed by police throughout the nation. As a guest of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-5th District, Andre Locke posed for a photo with RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells. Locke is the father of Amir Locke, killed Feb. 2, 2022, by Minneapolis police executing a “no-knock” search warrant that had nothing to do with Amir Locke. The Wells are the parents of Tyre Nichols, killed Jan. 7 by Memphis police following a traffic stop for supposed reckless driving, a claim that seems more and more dubious as a fuller picture of the incident emerges.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more stores, including 4 in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Once-popular home goods retailer chain Bed Bath & Beyond is closing another 87 stores -- including four in Minnesota.Last year, the company announced it would close 150 locations that were underperforming across the U.S. in a bid to cut costs amid declining sales.A list of closings reveals that stores in Bloomington, Rochester, Minnetonka, and Roseville will shutter their doors in the coming weeks.According to the Bed Bath & Beyond website, there are seven stores in the whole state of Minnesota. Soon, the only remaining stores will be in Apple Valley, Maple Grove and Woodbury, leaving no stores outside of the Twin Cities...
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores
Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
MnDOT clears encampment near Lake and Hiawatha
MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials cleared an encampment near Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street on Tuesday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the area, near a highway right-of-way, is not a safe place to live. MnDOT officials say service providers have visited the site regularly over the past several weeks to share information on shelters.Ultimately, MnDOT cleared the area on Tuesday. MnDOT says they offered secure storage options for people's personal belongings. They also say they gave the people on site information about local organizations that support people experiencing homelessness. As of Feb. 5, the Hennepin County's Adult Shelter Connect had 56 shelter beds available.
Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota
A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
Two Minnesota Cities On 2023 List Of Most Homes With Rats
If you hate rats and mice you might want to avoid these two Minnesota cities. No one wants to have rats or mice running around in their house. In addition to how the little rodents can damage your property, they also spread diseases that can pose a serious risk to public health.
Minnesota Company Has The Best Way To Prevent Theft
Here's one new way to prevent theft! We all know by now that crime - whether a scam or a physical crime - isn't going anywhere. It looks like one Minnesota company knows that and found quite the way to adapt. I follow a bunch of different crime accounts on...
Why educators are pushing to keep thinking front-and-center after University of Minnesota ChatGPT C+
This story comes from The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering America’s education system from early childhood through college and career. Though computer scientists have been using chatbots to simulate human thinking for more than 70 years, 2023 is fast becoming the year in which educators are realizing what artificial intelligence means for their work.
Teenager Admits To Luring Man To Minneapolis Apartment And Recorded His Death
(Minneapolis, MN) — A teen is confessing to luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded the victim being beaten to death by her boyfriend. Seventeen-year-old Qurionna Young says she also posted the killing, which happened in March of last year, on social media. The defendant pleaded guilty yesterday to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. Her alleged accomplice Emmanuel Davis was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty. Young is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
