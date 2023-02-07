Chesterfield set to discuss budget for the upcoming school year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County School Board is set to address a proposed fiscal year budget for the 2023-2024 school year in a budget work session meeting Tuesday night.

The discussion comes just weeks after Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said school programs could be cut if the division’s budget doesn’t shape up. The school district said that the school division would be short $17 million based on the governor’s current budget proposal. The current budget proposal is $900 million, which Daugherty said needs to be increased.

Chesterfield County’s Citizens’ Budget Advisory Committee (CBAC) is calling on the county to commit to school funding, so the school division won’t have to cut key programs for students. The CBAC is asking the county to set aside 44% of the overall budget for schools like they did in the last budget cycle. This school year, the proportion was 41%.

The School Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10001 Iron Bridge Road.

To read more about the CBAC request, click BELOW:

