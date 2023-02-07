Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
SAU-Tech honors Fred Lilly Sr.
Fred Lilly Sr. has been named the February 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero at Southern Arkansas University-Tech. Lilly was born on May 4, 1956 in Camden to Mayfield “Jack” and Evelyn T. Lilly. Lilly has spent his entire 42–year career as a teacher, coach, and administrator at his alma mater – Camden Fairview School District.
magnoliareporter.com
UAMS education program in Magnolia, Camden will introduce minorities to health careers
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is now accepting applications for Health Career University programs in Magnolia and Camden. Health Career University encompasses a variety of high-tech, innovative programs that provide high school and undergraduate students from underrepresented minority groups with interactive...
magnoliareporter.com
Ouachita Baptist touts "career outcomes rate"
Ouachita Baptist University reported that 99% of its 2022 graduates are employed or furthering their education, repeating a career outcomes rate that exceeds the most recent national average of 84% and reflects the university’s sustained momentum in equipping students for postgraduate success. The 2022 career outcomes rate is based...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia School District may move Arkansas history to high school
Magnolia Middle School Principal Gwen Carter and High School Principal Jessica Aryee told the Magnolia School Board about curriculum changes during their Monday meeting. Carter said the only tentative change is that Arkansas history may become a course at the high school. Also, social studies may be adjusted for world...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, February 9, 2023: MASH will return to Magnolia
We published on Wednesday a report that UAMS will bring its Health Career University program to Magnolia and Camden. It exposes under-represented minority groups in high schools and undergraduate programs to health careers, and preparing them to apply for health professions and biomedical research. This sounds similar to the Medical Applications of Science for Health (MASH) program. MASH is a two-week summer day camp that provides participants with certification in basic first aid and CPR, and learns the importance of healthy lifestyle habits, with lectures, labs, hands-on activities, facility tours, clinical interaction and job shadowing. MASH hasn’t been active since the pandemic. But, we checked with UAMS and a spokesman told us that MASH will return for selected Columbia County students in 2023. The UAMS website currently lists MASH camp details as to be announced, so rising high school sophomores and juniors should be on the lookout. CLICK HERE for more information about the Health Career University.
magnoliareporter.com
SouthArk earns preservation award for saving Thomas Administration Building
South Arkansas Community College, along with Taylor-Kemke Architects and Flynco Construction Group, recently were recognized with the 2022 Excellence in Preservation Through Restoration award from Preserve Arkansas for the 2018-2019 renovation project of the college’s Thomas Administration Building. The building was struck by lightning in 2018, causing the structure...
uams.edu
UAMS’ Health Career University Accepting Applications for Programs in Camden, Magnolia
Feb. 7, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is now accepting applications for Health Career University programs in Camden and Magnolia. Health Career University encompasses a variety of high-tech, innovative programs that provide high school and...
magnoliareporter.com
Well Rooted Homesteading Conference offers workshops in living sustainably, self-reliantly
ASHDOWN — The Little River County Extension Office will host its first Well Rooted Homesteading Conference, with workshops in everything from chickens to cheesemaking, designed to help folks learn to live sustainably and self-reliantly. The daylong event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, February 18 at Cossatot Community...
myarklamiss.com
El Dorado School District school closure dates for Winter Break and Parent-Teacher Conferences
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 9, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced that students will be out of school on Monday, February 20, 2023, due to Winter Break. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that schools will be closed on February 21, 2023, for Parent-Teacher Conferences.
magnoliareporter.com
UAHT Foundation to host “Beatles & Bell Bottoms” Kids’ College fundraiser
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation will hold the 16th Annual Beads, Bags, and Bangles Kids’ College fundraiser on Thursday, March 9. Tickets for the event at Hempstead Hall in Hope are $35 each. The fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. The theme of this year’s event is “Beatles &...
arkadelphian.com
Camden student crowned 2023 Miss HSU
Gabriella Tidwell, a freshman nursing major from Camden, was crowned 2023 Miss Henderson State University Feb. 5. Felicity Frushour, a sophomore pre-medical health sciences major from Texarkana, Texas, was named first runner-up. Kayla Fite, a biology major from Newport, was second runner-up. Individual awards included: Overall Talent: Gabriella Tidwell; Overall...
El Dorado School District hires Chris Hill as new head football coach
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School Board met for a special-called meeting to vote on hiring Chris Hill as the new head football coach for El Dorado Schools. Hill’s vast knowledge and experience with high school, college, and out-of-state coaching will be beneficial to El Dorado. Hill is […]
arkadelphian.com
LETTER: To Gov.: Reconsider investing in SW Ark and our future
Congratulations on your election as the first female Governor of Arkansas and as the youngest Governor in the nation. I wish you well in your term as Governor of our great state. As Justice of the Peace for District 1 in Clark County, I am writing to inquire regarding your...
KSLA
Texarkana hospital receives 500K infusion center
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A half million-dollar expansion project is complete at a Texarkana area hospital, and officials say it should help keep up with patient load. Christus St. Michael Health System celebrated the expansion of its infusion center on Feb. 7. The center has been in operation for the past eight years.
magnoliareporter.com
Raymond Allen Kimbell
Raymond Allen Kimbell, 85, of Magnolia passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Little River Nursing Home in Ashdown. Raymond was born on September 25, 1937 in Waldo to the late Aubrey Lee and Ruth (Young) Kimbell. He was a machinist for 40-plus years for Spencer-Harris of Arkansas, Inc. He enjoyed music, singing, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Men’s Tuesday Morning Prayer Breakfast Club. He was a member of the Country Cousins Band where he sang each song from his heart and frequently shared his favorites from Marty Robbins and Johnny Cash. The band was his "other family.” He was passionate about deer hunting and received 26 Triple Trophy Hunting Awards. Teaching others to enjoy hunting came naturally to him.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, February 8, 2023: Wade’s closing East Main location, going back to West Main
Magnolia’s restaurant industry got a big shake-up on Monday when Jason and Casey McClure announced on the Wade’s Diner page on Facebook that its East Main location will cut hours to 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The East Main location will be closed as soon as Wade’s original West Main site can be reopened. “We are going back to the basics here at Wade’s!” the announcement said. “From the very beginning our founder & father had a concept to sell the best burgers with the best service. We want to continue to honor that vision & provide that same service & great food for years to come. With the challenges that the last few years have brought, we have made the decision to go back to where this all started at the original Wade’s on West Main.” The McClure’s intend to place the East Main location up for sale.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down in South Arkansas
New cases of COVID-19 were down Monday in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,730. Total Active Cases: 36. Down three since Sunday.
magnoliareporter.com
Boys & Girls Club Steak Supper March 2
The Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia will have its steak dinner from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 2 with pick-up at the club. Tickets are $25. The meal includes a ribeye steak, green beans, mashed potatoes and a roll. Tickets are available at the club or by contacting a board...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, February 7, 2023: Watch the skies
Wish we’d seen Monday night’s vivid meteorite. Many of our readers did and said so at the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook. CLICK HERE to see it. We missed our opportunity to spot comet C/2022 E3. It’s too bad that we don’t have an active astronomy club in the area that promotes cosmic events and opportunities to view them. Something for a young space enthusiast to think about creating for the Magnolia area.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly in area
The number of active COVID-19 cases was unchanged in Columbia County on Tuesday, but was up slightly in Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total...
Comments / 0