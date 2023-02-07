Watch Cypress Hill perform with Deftones, System Of A Down members in LA

System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian and Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter provided some heavyweight backing for Cypress Hill on Sunday, February 5, as the LA-based hip-hop crew delivered a pre-race hometown performance at NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.



The trio - rappers B-Real and Sen Dog, plus long-time percussionist Eric Bobo - were joined by Public Enemy's DJ Lord and former Beastie Boys keyboardist Money Mark for their short set which featured their 1993 hit single Insane In The Brain , How I Could Just Kill A Man , from their self-titled 1991 debut album, Rise Up from their 2000 album of the same name, and (Rock) Superstar from 2000's Skull & Bones.



The latter track originally featured cameos from Deftones' vocalist Chino Moreno and House of Pain rapper Everlast when released as the first single from Skull & Bone s alongside (Rap) Superstar , featuring Eminem and Noreaga.

Watch fan-filmed footage of the event, shot by Damon Heller for his Victims Of A Down YouTube channel, below:

Cypress Hill released their tenth studio album, Back In Black , in March last year.



Also last year, Shavo Odadjian teamed up with B-Real and LA DJ/producer DJ Flict to create a 'soccer anthem' for Los Angeles Football Club.



Reppin The City , a heavyweight, infectious rap-rock banger, was conceived as a new soundtrack for the Major League Soccer team. All three musicians claim to be regular attendees at home games hosted by the MLS Western Conference team, who are captained by former Arsenal striker Carlos Vela.



Odadjian recently announced that he's working on a new solo project. "It’s called The Shavo Project and it’s really heavy," he promises.