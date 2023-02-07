Read full article on original website
Arkansas winter weather leads to delivery delays
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One week ago, winter weather made its way through the Natural State, and it left behind ice, snow, and sleet all in different areas. This in turn caused dangerous driving conditions for many, especially truck drivers. “Occasionally those decisions aren't even up to the drivers,...
Best Friends Animal Society looking for transport volunteers
The Best Friends Animal Society will soon open a new pet resource center in Northwest Arkansas and is looking for volunteers to be transport drivers.
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: From storms to snow! Flakes will fly Friday!
The last of the heavy rain and thunderstorms moved out Wednesday night. After a nice Thursday, we will see a push of cold air will move in on Friday. The cold air along with a quick-moving system will bring us the chance for snow.
5newsonline.com
Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning
ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
Kait 8
Feb. 9: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up this morning to cooler weather and drier weather than yesterday. It is a bit breezy this morning, but winds will not be as strong as they were overnight. It will be a dry day with temperatures in the mid-50s.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley could see snow Friday, accumulation is unlikely
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain and some snowflakes may fall over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday morning. The greatest potential for wet snow is in Madison, Washington, and parts of LeFlore and Sequoyah counties. Accumulation is unlikely for anywhere except the highest elevations. Temperatures aren't likely to dip...
Kait 8
Highways shut down due to flooding
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tornado Watch in effect until 9 PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -Severe weather and heavy rain are likely throughout the rest of the day Wednesday. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 PM for east central and southeastern Arkansas. Heavy rain is also likely with these storms. Two-day rainfall totals from Tuesday and Wednesday may approach five...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly in area
The number of active COVID-19 cases was unchanged in Columbia County on Tuesday, but was up slightly in Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas corporation news through February 7
South Arkansas corporation news by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 7, 2023, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Certificate of Organization, The Neon Rainbow Boutique LLC, Katie Michelle Welch, 6622 Highway 53, Taylor filed 1/30/23. Certificate of Organization, Herring Performance Horses, LLC, Eleanor Herring , 1625 Hwy...
Kait 8
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Meteor caught on camera Monday evening in Arkansas
A bright meteor passed through the night sky around 7pm in Arkansas. Multiple reports came in about a bright flash and loud noise across central Arkansas February 6, 2023.
thv11.com
Syrian man in Arkansas speaks on earthquake destruction
People continue to dig through the rubble after an earthquake hit the middle east. We spoke to a Syrian man with Arkansas ties who told us about how bad it is there.
Study shows Arkansas combined sales tax rate third highest in nation
A study released Tuesday shows Arkansas has one of the highest sales tax rates in the nation.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy mid-week rain will make for a wet Wednesday
Heavy rain is expected to bring several inches of rain to much of Arkansas.
Has Arkansas passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent? | That's a Great Question
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In 1918 the United States adopted Daylight Saving Time with the idea to make more daylight for production purposes. Since then, we continue to debate the question— why do our clocks continue to spring forward and fall back?. In March of 2022, the U.S....
Rural Arkansas hospitals could get more funding for reducing inpatient services under proposed law
An Arkansas Senate committee on Wednesday approved a proposal that could bolster federal funding for rural hospitals as an incentive to specialize in emergency and outpatient care. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) subsidizes critical access hospitals — located no less than 35 miles from other hospitals and maintaining no more than […] The post Rural Arkansas hospitals could get more funding for reducing inpatient services under proposed law appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
OnlyInYourState
You Can Order A Family-Style Dinner At This Arkansas Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price
When was the last time you gathered around a dinner table to savor a home-cooked meal? A meal prepared with love that includes favorites that grandma used to make. Well, if you’re longing for this experience, then head to Monte Ne Inn. This family-style restaurant is serving up the best all-you-can-eat fried chicken in Arkansas, all for one low price. Monte Ne Inn is a gathering place for friends, families, and folks from all over the state, and you’ll absolutely love it.
