Arkansas State

THV11

Arkansas winter weather leads to delivery delays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One week ago, winter weather made its way through the Natural State, and it left behind ice, snow, and sleet all in different areas. This in turn caused dangerous driving conditions for many, especially truck drivers. “Occasionally those decisions aren't even up to the drivers,...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning

ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Feb. 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up this morning to cooler weather and drier weather than yesterday. It is a bit breezy this morning, but winds will not be as strong as they were overnight. It will be a dry day with temperatures in the mid-50s.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Highways shut down due to flooding

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tornado Watch in effect until 9 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -Severe weather and heavy rain are likely throughout the rest of the day Wednesday. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 PM for east central and southeastern Arkansas. Heavy rain is also likely with these storms. Two-day rainfall totals from Tuesday and Wednesday may approach five...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases up slightly in area

The number of active COVID-19 cases was unchanged in Columbia County on Tuesday, but was up slightly in Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas corporation news through February 7

South Arkansas corporation news by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 7, 2023, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Certificate of Organization, The Neon Rainbow Boutique LLC, Katie Michelle Welch, 6622 Highway 53, Taylor filed 1/30/23. Certificate of Organization, Herring Performance Horses, LLC, Eleanor Herring , 1625 Hwy...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
JONESBORO, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Rural Arkansas hospitals could get more funding for reducing inpatient services under proposed law

An Arkansas Senate committee on Wednesday approved a proposal that could bolster federal funding for rural hospitals as an incentive to specialize in emergency and outpatient care. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) subsidizes critical access hospitals — located no less than 35 miles from other hospitals and maintaining no more than […] The post Rural Arkansas hospitals could get more funding for reducing inpatient services under proposed law appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
OnlyInYourState

You Can Order A Family-Style Dinner At This Arkansas Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price

When was the last time you gathered around a dinner table to savor a home-cooked meal? A meal prepared with love that includes favorites that grandma used to make. Well, if you’re longing for this experience, then head to Monte Ne Inn. This family-style restaurant is serving up the best all-you-can-eat fried chicken in Arkansas, all for one low price. Monte Ne Inn is a gathering place for friends, families, and folks from all over the state, and you’ll absolutely love it.
ARKANSAS STATE

