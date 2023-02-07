Read full article on original website
Great Plains Homecare Equipment receives national accreditation
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Community Health Accreditation Partner, Inc., (CHAP) announced today that Great Plains Health Homecare Equipment has been awarded CHAP accreditation under the CHAP home medical equipment services standards of excellence. CHAP accreditation demonstrates that Great Plains Health Homecare Equipment, located at 600 E. Francis St., Ste. 6, North Platte,...
🎧'Power of Self-Talk' workshop being offered for students in North Platte
Scotty was joined by Desiree from Brain and Body Balancing to talk about a workshop for kids called the Power of Self-Talk. The workshop will discuss self-talk, both positive and negative and offer tools students can use for life. The workshop will be held on February 17 from 4:30 to...
Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Show | Interviews
North Platte, Ne - In case you missed them, Derek Beck and Tony Lama visited with many businesses at the 32nd Annual Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo, held February 1 and 2 at the D & N Event Center in North Platte. Listen to those conversations below. Sponsored by Justin Thompson/American Family Insurance, Platform Cattle/Rumax BoviBox, and Sargent Irrigation.
MPCC to offer phlebotomy course in McCook/North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College will offer a Fundamentals of Phlebotomy class at its McCook and North Platte campuses beginning in March. The two-credit hour course is open to the public. Students will learn the proper techniques and precautions for collecting blood and how to collect blood using a variety...
North Platte police officers receive promotions
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Police Department announced several officers' promotions. According to the department, over the past several months, several officers have gone through the promotional process with the command staff at the North Platte Police Department and the North Platte Civil Service Commission. The department said the promotions...
Great Plains Health offering classes for new parents
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Great Plains Health offers new parents several resources to help welcome babies into the world, including free and interactive classes designed to build parents’ skills and knowledge. The schedule is set for monthly Breastfeeding 101 and prepared childbirth classes in 2023. “Parents tell us that these classes...
Diversity advocate to bring 'Courageous Conversations' to MPCC
Mid-Plains Community College will celebrate Women’s History Month by inviting the public to listen to diversity advocate Denise TrimbleSmith at its campuses in McCook and North Platte. TrimbleSmith will speak from 7:30-8:30 p.m. March 27 at the Student Union in McCook and from 7:30-8:30 p.m. March 28 in the...
Women’s self-defense to be taught in Ogallala
Women are invited to attend a self-defense class March 22 at the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus. The class, which is open to females ages 14 and older, is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. It will be taught by retired Nebraska State Patrol trooper Bill Redinger. Redinger will share helpful hints...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: FTA, attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of controlled substance Vyvanse. Heather R. Helms. Age: 37. 3 warrants: Theft, Failure to appear or comply with citation, Failure to pay (qty...
