In January 2023, the UK government blocked Scotland’s Gender Reform Bill. Drafted to improve the system for trans people in Scotland to legally change their gender, it would have removed the need for a medical diagnosis, and lowered the age to apply for a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) from 18 to 16. While Scotland is a devolved government, the UK government has the “power to intervene in certain cases” under Section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998. According to British Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack, Scotland’s Gender Reform Bill would have a “significant impact” on other equality laws within the UK. Now, the Welsh government is proposing an LGBTQ+ Action Plan that includes gender reform to make it simpler for someone to legally change their gender, prompting the UK to respond, stating that “there are no plans to reform the Gender Recognition Act in England and Wales.” But what is the LGBTQ+ Action Plan For Wales and what is happening with gender reform in the UK? Here’s what you need to know.

14 HOURS AGO