The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results on Tuesday as they hosted their biggest rivals from Harrison. Matt Sharp has the details. The Lady Bombers began the night by defeating the Lady Goblins 57-45. Early on, the game had three ties and three lead changes, and Mountain Home ended the opening quarter with a one-point advantage. The Lady Bombers started pulling away in the second period as they held Harrison to one field goal and went into the locker room up double digits. The Lady Goblins briefly cut the margin back under 10 in the third quarter, but for the most part, the two teams played fairly even in the second half as Mountain Home went on to win by 12.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO