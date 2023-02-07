Read full article on original website
Waco, Texas-- With seconds to go and down five, Oklahoma made a layup, immediately got a steal in the backcourt and delivered the ball to the NCAA all-time three-point record holder. Taylor Robertson swished the game-tying, overtime-forcing three and the No. 16 Sooners took care of business in OT to win an all-time classic 98-92 at the Ferrell Center.
'A real final score': Weatherford basketball team beats Anadarko 4-2
WEATHERFORD, Okla. — The Weatherford High School boy's basketball team beat the Anadarko Warriors 4-2 on Tuesday after one of the teams implemented a stall strategy. "Eagles win the offensive shootout against Anadarko," the Weatherford High School athletics department tweeted Tuesday night. While that would be a regular score...
Oklahoma High School Basketball Game Ends at 4–2
The conversation surrounding the implementation of shot clocks in high school basketball resurfaced after the game. Two high school men’s basketball teams in Oklahoma produced what looks like a baseball score on Tuesday night, playing to a final score of 4–2. Yes, there were only six total points...
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Feb. 7 roundup
Ivan Carreon scored a game-high 19 points to lead Odessa High to a 50-49 victory against Midland Legacy in District 2-6A play Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse. Justin Martinez scored the final five points for the Bronchos, hitting two free throws to tie the game (47-47) with 2:51 to play.
Oklahoma HS shot clock debate in focus after 4-2 basketball game (yes, that was the score)
The tweet reads: “Eagles win the offensive shootout against Anadarko.” The graphic in the post shows boys basketball players and a final score of 4-2. For a moment, you think the graphic editor made a mistake before blasting out the tweet. Either the sport is wrong or the score is wrong. Then you re-read the photo caption and you realize the line is a joke and that the 4-2 score is, in fact, the score of a basketball game.
4 area schools stay in ASM girls’ rankings, Conway remains No. 1
Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 4. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
MHHS splits home games with Harrison
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results on Tuesday as they hosted their biggest rivals from Harrison. Matt Sharp has the details. The Lady Bombers began the night by defeating the Lady Goblins 57-45. Early on, the game had three ties and three lead changes, and Mountain Home ended the opening quarter with a one-point advantage. The Lady Bombers started pulling away in the second period as they held Harrison to one field goal and went into the locker room up double digits. The Lady Goblins briefly cut the margin back under 10 in the third quarter, but for the most part, the two teams played fairly even in the second half as Mountain Home went on to win by 12.
BIXBY PICKS IT UP: BHS Lady Bruins fall in conference battle
No back-to-back conference wins just yet for the Bartlesville High School’s girls basketball team. That hopefully will take place later this season.. A week ago Tuesday, the Lady Bruins snapped a 38-game losing streak in the Frontier Valley Conference when they knocked off Tulsa Union, 47-44. But, in its...
UCO will remain host for Oklahoma high school football 11-man state title games
State title games are staying at Chad Richison Stadium. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Board of Directors voted during Wednesday’s meeting to enter a five-year agreement with the University of Central Oklahoma to continue 11-man high school football championships in Edmond. All 12 present voting members approved the recommendation. ...
