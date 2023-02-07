(BPT) - It happens every year: as temperatures dip across the country in January, the snowbirds begin migrating to their winter homes. Whether you’re a regular migrator or taking an extended trip to a warmer climate for the first time, the transition from a primary residence to a temporary winter home involves planning and preparation — including anticipating travel, housing and healthcare needs. Additionally, with more and more people choosing to age in place, the are many factors to consider for your secondary residence to ensure the new location will be comfortable and appropriate in meeting your needs. If you’re an AARP member, there are many discounts and benefits available that can help you safely age in place as you enjoy warmer weather in your home away from home.

