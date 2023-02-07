Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, February 9, 2023: MASH will return to Magnolia
We published on Wednesday a report that UAMS will bring its Health Career University program to Magnolia and Camden. It exposes under-represented minority groups in high schools and undergraduate programs to health careers, and preparing them to apply for health professions and biomedical research. This sounds similar to the Medical Applications of Science for Health (MASH) program. MASH is a two-week summer day camp that provides participants with certification in basic first aid and CPR, and learns the importance of healthy lifestyle habits, with lectures, labs, hands-on activities, facility tours, clinical interaction and job shadowing. MASH hasn’t been active since the pandemic. But, we checked with UAMS and a spokesman told us that MASH will return for selected Columbia County students in 2023. The UAMS website currently lists MASH camp details as to be announced, so rising high school sophomores and juniors should be on the lookout. CLICK HERE for more information about the Health Career University.
magnoliareporter.com
UAMS education program in Magnolia, Camden will introduce minorities to health careers
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is now accepting applications for Health Career University programs in Magnolia and Camden. Health Career University encompasses a variety of high-tech, innovative programs that provide high school and undergraduate students from underrepresented minority groups with interactive...
magnoliareporter.com
SAU-Tech honors Fred Lilly Sr.
Fred Lilly Sr. has been named the February 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero at Southern Arkansas University-Tech. Lilly was born on May 4, 1956 in Camden to Mayfield “Jack” and Evelyn T. Lilly. Lilly has spent his entire 42–year career as a teacher, coach, and administrator at his alma mater – Camden Fairview School District.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia School District may move Arkansas history to high school
Magnolia Middle School Principal Gwen Carter and High School Principal Jessica Aryee told the Magnolia School Board about curriculum changes during their Monday meeting. Carter said the only tentative change is that Arkansas history may become a course at the high school. Also, social studies may be adjusted for world...
myarklamiss.com
City of El Dorado encourages residents to stop by the City Hall to receive PPE Kits
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of El Dorado has announced that several PPE kits are located at the El Dorado City Hall and available to the public. Residents can come and receive the kits between 8 AM to 5 PM.
magnoliareporter.com
Ouachita River rising at Camden
A flood warning remains in effect for the Ouachita River at Camden. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast until further notice. At 26.0 feet, low lying pastures and timber land along the river begins to flood. Sandy Beach Park at Camden starts to flood. At 28.0 feet,...
advancemonticellonian.com
Mayor and Judge co-host emergency situation planning meeting
Monticello Mayor Jason Akers and Drew County Judge Jessie Griffin, co-hosted a meeting to discuss ideas of how to better serve the local citizens in the event of a weather related disaster similar to last week’s ice storm. The meeting was set to discuss things that were done efficiently...
uams.edu
UAMS’ Health Career University Accepting Applications for Programs in Camden, Magnolia
Feb. 7, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is now accepting applications for Health Career University programs in Camden and Magnolia. Health Career University encompasses a variety of high-tech, innovative programs that provide high school and...
magnoliareporter.com
Elsie D. Gunnels
Elsie D. Gunnels, 87, of Emerson passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 in West Monroe, LA. Elsie was born on September 5, 1935 in the Plainfield community of Columbia County. She was a dental assistant for many years for Dr. Freeman Heck. She was a longtime faithful member of the Western Baptist Church in Plainfield. In 2019, when she moved to her daughter’s home in Downsville, LA, she became a member of the Mount Ararat Baptist Church. Elsie loved her church and church family and was always very active.
magnoliareporter.com
SAU-Tech lists students on Dean's List
Southern Arkansas University-Tech recognizes students for superior academic achievement by designation on the Dean's List. Students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a minimum 3.50 semester GPA on all hours attempted are awarded the designation. Columbia County students named to the Dean's...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Questions arise in LPSB plan to consolidate local elementary schools
Tensions were high at Tuesday night’s Lincoln Parish School Board meeting as the board considered a motion adopting a proposed Capital Improvement Plan for Ruston School District No. 1. By the end of the night, the motion was passed 7-4, but it didn’t come without much debate throughout the...
arkadelphian.com
Camden student crowned 2023 Miss HSU
Gabriella Tidwell, a freshman nursing major from Camden, was crowned 2023 Miss Henderson State University Feb. 5. Felicity Frushour, a sophomore pre-medical health sciences major from Texarkana, Texas, was named first runner-up. Kayla Fite, a biology major from Newport, was second runner-up. Individual awards included: Overall Talent: Gabriella Tidwell; Overall...
myarklamiss.com
Lapis Energy to develop carbon, sequestration project with LSB Industries
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Lapis Energy and LSB Industries announced that they entered into an agreement to capture and permanently sequester more than 450,000 metric tons of CO2 per year at LSB Industries’ El Dorado facility in Arkansas. LSB is the 5th largest producer of ammonia in the country...
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium report says El Dorado facility most advanced lithium brine project in nation
Standard Lithium Ltd. reported Thursday its financial and operating results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31. “Standard Lithium continues to advance its commercial development strategy and recently achieved several significant milestones,” said Robert Mintak, chief executive officer and director. “Most notably, we completed the necessary agreements to...
magnoliareporter.com
Raymond Allen Kimbell
Raymond Allen Kimbell, 85, of Magnolia passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Little River Nursing Home in Ashdown. Raymond was born on September 25, 1937 in Waldo to the late Aubrey Lee and Ruth (Young) Kimbell. He was a machinist for 40-plus years for Spencer-Harris of Arkansas, Inc. He enjoyed music, singing, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Men’s Tuesday Morning Prayer Breakfast Club. He was a member of the Country Cousins Band where he sang each song from his heart and frequently shared his favorites from Marty Robbins and Johnny Cash. The band was his "other family.” He was passionate about deer hunting and received 26 Triple Trophy Hunting Awards. Teaching others to enjoy hunting came naturally to him.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, February 8, 2023: Wade’s closing East Main location, going back to West Main
Magnolia’s restaurant industry got a big shake-up on Monday when Jason and Casey McClure announced on the Wade’s Diner page on Facebook that its East Main location will cut hours to 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The East Main location will be closed as soon as Wade’s original West Main site can be reopened. “We are going back to the basics here at Wade’s!” the announcement said. “From the very beginning our founder & father had a concept to sell the best burgers with the best service. We want to continue to honor that vision & provide that same service & great food for years to come. With the challenges that the last few years have brought, we have made the decision to go back to where this all started at the original Wade’s on West Main.” The McClure’s intend to place the East Main location up for sale.
El Dorado School District hires Chris Hill as new head football coach
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School Board met for a special-called meeting to vote on hiring Chris Hill as the new head football coach for El Dorado Schools. Hill’s vast knowledge and experience with high school, college, and out-of-state coaching will be beneficial to El Dorado. Hill is […]
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly in area
The number of active COVID-19 cases was unchanged in Columbia County on Tuesday, but was up slightly in Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Live2Lead coming to Ruston Friday
Lincoln Parish and the surrounding area will have an opportunity to participate in a leadership seminar as Live2Lead is set for The Depot Coffee House Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $89.99 for a single ticket, $242.97 for half a table (3 tickets) and $431.95 for a...
myarklamiss.com
Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Jack’s Crawfish, Steak & Seafood
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, the Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Jack’s Crawfish, Steak & Seafood. The establishment serves crawfish, shrimp, and crab legs. For more information, be sure to call 318-235-5239.
