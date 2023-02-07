Read full article on original website
WNEM
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9
Bay City State Park kicked off its centennial year celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9. An antique photo of a local family’s distant relative is back in familiar hands after it was sold and went missing at an estate sale. Crisis Point in Child Care Gap in Bay County. Updated:...
WNEM
Work on Independence Bridge to continue throughout Feb.
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Independence Bridge will continue to have closures during February as workers prepare for the start of demo work. The Bay City Bridge Partners are asking for the continued patience of residents as work on the Independence Bridge continues throughout the month. On Feb. 7, they...
Saginaw man, 39, killed in early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have confirmed a Saginaw man was killed in an early morning six-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County’s Monitor Township. The first crash on the freeway occurred about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when a westbound 2003 Dodge Dakota struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75. The Dakota’s 39-year-old driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Feb. 8
The developer of the old Merrill High School has turned the building into an apartment complex to bring new housing to the area. Police officers across the state are now required to complete a training course to maintain their law enforcement license. Real life Rosie the Riveter honored for work...
WNEM
Crews respond to string of fires on Flint’s east side
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint Fire Department has responded to a string of fires on the city’s east side over the past week, Flint Fire Department Battalion Chief Stratman said. The two most recent fires happened Wednesday morning. A vacant commercial building on Franklin Road caught fire...
Saginaw Township police sergeant recalls crashing vehicle into school amid active shooter report
SAGINAW TWP, MI — When Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Brian Anderson heard a gunman had shot two students at Nouvel Catholic Central High School, he didn’t hesitate to act. Within minutes of getting the call, Anderson and fellow officers responded to the school, arriving to find the doors all locked.
WNEM
Soggy Thursday but with a rain lull in the afternoon
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday’s weather was certainly a rarity for this time of year, and although some stay mild today, we’re back to rain going through the daytime. There have been some areas of heavy rain this morning and near lunch, but a lull is on the way for the early afternoon. If you have any quick errands you’ve been waiting to run, early this afternoon is the time to do them!
WNEM
Memorial held to honor life of Saginaw Co. man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A memorial was held in downtown Saginaw on Monday evening to honor the life of Midonyis Cosby, whose body was recently pulled from the Saginaw River. “They should have done him better and kept him longer to observe him at the hospital but they didn’t and now I’m here crying on the news and that’s not fair,” said Cosby’s sister, Chaya Cosby.
WNEM
U-M Flint PD taking calls in downtown Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The University of Michigan Flint Police Department is answering calls outside of the university area to assist the city of Flint Police Department. “It frees up the city of Flint Police Department to answer calls outside of this area. Trying to make it a little bit easier on the city of Flint Police Department,” said officer James Wheeler.
abc12.com
Mother of boys killed in Pulaski Street fire files $50 million lawsuit
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of two boys who died after their house caught fire on Pulaski Street in Flint last spring filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, seeking $50 million. Crystal Cooper filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court against the city of Flint, Flint Fire Department Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues
Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
kisswtlz.com
Man Dies in Arenac County Ice Incident
An Arenac County man is dead after the UTV he was in fell through the ice last Friday. Emergency responders were called to Forest Lake in Moffatt Township for reports of a person who fell through the ice around 3:00 p.m. They found an enclosed side-by-side with only the front wheels and bumper visible above the water. The driver of the vehicle had managed to escape call for help, but the passenger was still trapped inside.
fox2detroit.com
abc12.com
kisswtlz.com
Three Injured in Frankenmuth House Fire
Fire crews from Frankenmuth and Bridgport Township were dispatched to a house fire Tuesday night in the 5000 block of S. Reimer Rd. Officials say the fire began in the kitchen, causing significant damage to the single family home. Two occupants of the house were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and a firefighter suffered a minor injury after breaking through the floor.
WNEM
Fire Chief: Fire at former Days Inn declared arson
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a fire at the former Days Inn hotel on Dixie Highway near I-75. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, just before 6 p.m., multiple fire agencies were called to a fire at a former Days Inn hotel in Bridgeport Township.
Bay City redefines truck routes, see if your road is on the list
BAY CITY, MI - In an effort to better protect its roadways, Bay City approved an ordinance that better defines its truck routes. During the Monday, Jan. 6 meeting, the Bay City Commission considered an ordinance amendment that aimed to clarify truck routes within the city. The commission voted to approve the amendment after receiving the ordinance amendment for a second reading and hosting a public hearing.
WNEM
Rescue officials warn residents about danger of ice activities
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The U.S. Coast Guard is warning winter enthusiasts about unstable ice conditions after a total of 14 people were rescued from an ice floe in Saginaw Bay on Monday night. “No ice is safe ice,” said Tom Korthals, the owner of TK and Son...
WNEM
First Alert: Icy roads north early and school closings, then turning warmer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick burst of rain and freezing rain has moved through Mid-Michigan early this morning. This has led to icy roads in many of our northern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to highlight these slick roads. Additionally, there are a number of school closings as a result of the ice. After this morning and aside from the wind, the weather turns quieter for today and Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures.
