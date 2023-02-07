Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
Wrexham manager proud of ‘team’s achievement’ despite FA Cup loss to Sheffield United
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is proud of what his team achieved in the FA Cup this season, despite a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Tuesday.The National League side were knocked out in their fourth-round replay by their Championship opposition, having drawn the initial game 3-3.It wasn’t until the 94th minute that Billy Sharp scored to stop Wrexham from taking the tie to extra time.“It’s some achievement, I’d love to be saying it was some achievement and we got through because we were very close to doing that,” Parkinson said.“That was some display tonight.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lionel Messi reveals his chances of playing at 2026 World CupRyan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicRyan Reynolds learns meaning of 'squeaky bum time' ahead of Wrexham v Sheffield clash
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Wrexham’s FA Cup exit
Ryan Reynolds has said he is “so proud” of his Wrexham players after a cruel FA Cup defeat to Sheffield United.The National League side were knocked out in the fourth round replay at Bramall Lane, with stoppage time goals from Billy Sharp and Sander Berge taking the hosts through.Anel Ahmedhodzic had put Sheffield United ahead early in the second half before Paul Mullin equalised from the penalty spot.But Mullin missed a second opportunity to convert from 12 yards with 20 minutes to go, allowing Sharp and Berge to take their side through to an encounter with Tottenham.Reynolds, who co-owns the...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: EPL Charges, City Pannick, Lionesses, and More...
Manchester City Women are sending seven players to represent England in the Arnold Clark Cup. The Men are getting ready to face off against Aston Villa... and the Premier League. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you caught up. Man City fight with Premier League will cause...
BBC
Transfer news: Man City joined by Magpies in Maddison race
Newcastle United will compete with Manchester City to sign England midfielder James Maddison, 26, from Leicester City. (Northern Echo), external. City are also keen to beat Real Madrid and Liverpool to the signing of 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window - but the threat of sanctions after they were charged by the Premier League could deter them from doing so. (Telegraph), external.
BBC
FA Cup reaction & latest on Leeds' manager search
There was some communication between Leeds and former coach Carlos Corberan in the wake of Jesse Marsch's dismissal. However, it did not amount to a job offer and Corberan evidently did not feel it was sufficient to prevent him committing his short-term future to West Brom. There is understandable glee...
Why are Man Utd and Leeds football rivals? History of derby explained
Why is the Manchester United v Leeds rivalry one of the most bitter in English football?
Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle
Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
Yardbarker
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Why isn't Man Utd vs Leeds on TV this week?
Manchester United take on Leeds on Wednesday night, but the game will not be televised in the UK.
40 great international players who couldn't hack it in the Premier League
These players all starred for their countries on the international stage, but when it came to the Premier League, it was a whole different story
Yardbarker
Championship review: Burnley running away with title; Martin ballistic at Swansea; Drameh's Luton class
Burnley are running away with the title, Russell Martin explodes at his Swansea City presser and Cyrus Christie does right by Liam Rosenior at Hull. All this and more from the latest round of the Championship... TEAM OF THE ROUND. Burnley. I'm going to be completely transparent about this, but...
BBC
Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham: Blades to face Spurs after ending Dragons' FA Cup run
Billy Sharp and Sander Berge scored injury-time goals as Sheffield United ended non-league Wrexham's FA Cup run in a pulsating fourth-round replay. Anel Ahmedhodzic put United ahead early in the second half before Paul Mullin's penalty brought Wrexham level. Mullin had a second spot-kick saved by Adam Davies before Sharp...
Sporting News
Sam Kerr scores four goals in Chelsea's WSL Cup thrashing of West Ham in timely form boost for Matildas
Matildas star Sam Kerr scored four goals as Chelsea romped to a 7-0 win against West Ham in the FA Women's League Cup semi-final on Friday (AEDT). The star striker banged in a first-half hat-trick and added another strike after the break as the Blues secured their place in the competition's final - to be played against Arsenal on March 6 (AEDT).
Sunderland vs Fulham FA Cup replay preview: How to watch, recent form and referee
All you need to know ahead of the FA Cup replay between Sunderland and Fulham.
Is a Liverpool takeover in doubt, following the Manchester United bombshell?
Liverpool were the subject of rumour that they could be bought out by Qatari investors – now it seems as if Manchester United could be chosen instead
Supercomputer reveals final Championship table with Watford and Norwich facing heartbreak… but who makes play-offs?
A SUPERCOMPUTER has predicted the final Championship table and it is bad news for Watford and Norwich. Both teams suffered Premier League relegation last season and have struggled in their efforts to secure an immediate return. In fact, both teams have sacked their respective managers mid-campaign in a bid to...
Is Sheffield United vs Wrexham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture
Ryan Reynolds will hope Wrexham can get over the line this time and set up a Hollywood tie against Tottenham Hotspur when the non-league side travel to Sheffield United in a replay tonight.Reynolds was watching on as Wrexham, who are the only non-league team left in the FA Cup, were just moments from a famous victory after John Mullin had put Phil Parkinson’s side ahead with just four minutes left.But Sheffield United’s John Egan popped up with an equaliser in stoppage time to force a replay - and the draw determined that the winner will host Tottenham in the...
SB Nation
New Contract For Manchester City Women Midfielder
Manchester City Women midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a new two-year extension with the club, keeping her with the blues until June 2025. Coombs, who joined the blues in 2019, has been a key player for the blues this season following the departure of Keira Walsh to Barcelona and played her part in securing the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022.
FA confirm that Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged after 'mass confrontation'
During the game at Old Trafford on February 4th, both sets of players were involved in an on-pitch scuffle that resulted in United midfielder Casemiro being sent off.
