Temple, TX

Temple police investigating early morning shooting believed to be 'accidental'

By Joel Leal
 2 days ago
Temple police are investigating what appears to be an "accidental" shooting.

Around 5:13 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of South General Bruce Drive in reference to a gunshot wound call, according to the Temple Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers said they identified one person had been shot in the leg.

No suspect is in custody, however, police believe this to be an "accidental shooting" that was not self-inflicted.

Temple police have since confirmed with KXXV that no children were involved.

Anyone with any additional information is being asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

