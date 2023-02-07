Read full article on original website
President of NATO member state says Crimea will 'never again' be part of Ukraine, argues against sending more weapons
The president of EU and NATO country Croatia has taken a wildly different stance to its allies regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russian embassy accidentally shares map ignoring Putin's bogus land claims in Ukraine
The map tweeted by Russia's embassy in Sweden showed regions Putin illegally annexed, including Crimea, as part of Ukraine.
The company used by Putin to put 50,000 Russian mercenaries in Ukraine will be deemed a 'transnational criminal organization' by the US
The move will open up "additional avenues" to pursue the Wagner Group's global supply of cash and weapons, the White House said on Friday.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
A key ally of Putin said he wants to invade Poland next, ignoring Russia's inability to capture Ukraine
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said it was his intention to turn to Poland after Ukraine, while predicting that the Ukraine war will end this year.
Support For Vladimir Putin Costly For Belarus President As He Faced Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'
Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, was facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko was facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
Putin says Russia faces German tanks, just like at Stalingrad, but hints that this time Moscow has nukes
"Again and again we have to repel the aggression of the collective West," Putin said as Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continues.
Putin promised me he would not kill Zelenskiy, says former Israeli PM
The former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett has said in an interview that Vladimir Putin told him he would not try to kill Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a promise made during a trip to Moscow shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine last year. Speaking on a podcast with the Israeli journalist Hanoch Daum,...
Putin May 'Disappear at Any Moment,' Spark Russian Civil War: Ex-Commander
Igor Girkin predicted a "power struggle with unpredictable consequences" if Vladimir Putin died or stepped down as the Russian president.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Kremlin denies claim Putin threatened Britain; Zelenskyy warns of 'very tough' battles: Ukraine updates
Boris Johnson's claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a veiled threat to fire a missile at the UK is not true, the Kremlin said.
Five Nordic Olympic committees urge IOC to ban Russia, Belarus
Olympic committees in the Nordic region urged the IOC to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international participation because of the war in Ukraine.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Top Putin Ally Says He ‘Will Not Hide’ Intention to Invade Poland Anymore
Ramzan Kadyrov, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has begun rattling off threats about attacking Poland after Ukraine.Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, suggested Monday that Russia should “denazify and demilitarize” Poland next.“What if, after the successful completion of the NMD, Russia begins to denazify and demilitarize the next country? After all, after Ukraine, Poland is on the map! I will not hide that I personally have such an intention,” Kadyrov said on Telegram. “I personally have such an intention, and I have repeatedly stated that the fight against Satanism should continue throughout Europe and, first of all, on...
marketscreener.com
Putin approves sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian finance arm
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March,...
Putin’s alleged ex-lover among Russians targeted by latest UK sanctions
One of the Russians targeted by UK sanctions on Wednesday to mark Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to London is Vladimir Putin’s alleged former lover, Svetlana Krivonogikh. The foreign secretary, James Cleverly, announced a new round of sanctions against Kremlin-connected individuals and military entities involved in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They included a drone manufacturer, a helicopter parts firm, and an aviation software company.
Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine
A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Russian TV Expert Targets Israel With Veiled Iran Threat
Military analyst Igor Korotchenko said Israel "needs to carefully consider the risks" of supplying Ukraine with the Iron Dome missile defense system.
Putin promised he would not to kill Zelenskyy, according to former Israeli prime minster who secretly met with the Russian leader
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett posted a five-hour-long YouTube video where he shared his experience mediating the invasion of Ukraine.
