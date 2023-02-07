ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

FIU teacher prep program to support bilingual, multilingual students

FIU's School of Education and Human Development has received $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Education to recruit, train and support educators to better serve bilingual and multilingual students in Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS).
MIAMI, FL
ZOO MIAMI FOUNDATION (ZMF) PROUDLY ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Zoo Miami Foundation announces addition of new Board of Directors dedicated to building financial fortitude and community for the foundation and Zoo Miami. New members of the Executive Committee include Chair Jose Felix Diaz, Chair-Elect Alan Atkinson, and Treasurer Alexander Binelo. Other new board members include Jason Bell, Javi Borges, James Carenza, Ricardo Garbati, Daniel Diaz Leyva, Joseph Salzverg, Daniel Sanchez, Eduardo Soto, and Fred Voccola*. Further information about each member is below.
MIAMI, FL
Grant Miller talks with Lynda Gordon, Author and Philanthropist

Lynda Gordon, Author and Philanthropist, talks with Grant Miller about her late husband Dr. Michael Gordon and more.
MIAMI, FL
Mobility Matters Host Javier Betancourt talks with Frankie Ruiz

Mobility Matters Host Javier Betancourt talks with Frankie Ruiz, Chief Wellness Officer, Miami and Co-Founder of Life Time Miami Marathon And Half.
MIAMI, FL
Fara Sax, The Community Voice welcomes Dr. Abbe Rosenbaum from My Cardiologist

Dr. Rosenbaum talks about My Cardiologist's new Women's Heart Center dedicated to raising awareness and prevention of heart disease in women.
MIAMI, FL
Fara Sax, The Community Voice welcomes Director/Writer Marvin Samel from iMordecai

iMordecai is a love letter to South Florida premieres February 8th in Aventura.
AVENTURA, FL
Miami Downtown Development Authority Expands Board, Appoints New Leaders

Following another year of rapid growth in the Downtown Miami corridor, the Miami Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the appointment of five new board members. The appointees include Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Vice President for External Affairs & Strategy and Chief of Staff, Dr. Maryam Laguna Borrego; Mana Fashion Services Managing Director, Martu E. Freeman-Parker; Brightline President, Patrick Goddard; Publicis Groupe Vice President, Amal Solh Kabbani; and founder of the nonprofit organization Skate Free and owner of Andrew Skate Shop, Nick Katz.
MIAMI, FL
Grant Miller speaks with Rodney Harris, Mayor of Miami Gardens

Rodney Harris, Mayor of Miami Gardens, talks with Grant Miller about the upcoming event Jazz In The Gardens on March 11th-12th and more!
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Pinecrest Event To Benefit Cystic Fibrosis Coming

Imagine something that’s fun for the whole family and at the same time helps fund research and care for those afflicted with Cystic Fibrosis! It’s the 10 th annual Kick CF with Bryant McKinnie and Friends Celebrity Kickball Tournament. Since its inception in 2014 it has raised more than a half a million dollars to help find a cure! Sponsored by MasTec, the event takes place on Saturday, March 11th at Palmetto Bay Park.
MIAMI, FL
MDC Homestead Campus opens Emergency Medical Services Lab

Miami Dade College (MDC)’s Homestead Campus, 500 College Terrace, is expanding its healthcare education programs with the inauguration of its new MDC Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Lab, a facility to train future first responders, including emergency medical technicians and paramedics. “I am very proud that in the span of...
MIAMI, FL
After a Year of Growth and Recognition, Affinity Management Looks to Add More Staff, Success in 2023

Affinity, South Florida’s premier community association management firm based in Doral, Fla., anticipates a banner year ahead after experiencing solid growth in 2022. Specializing in delivering financial, on-site, and administrative services for planned communities, HOAs, high-rise buildings, co-ops and condos, Affinity is capitalizing on significant recognition from several esteemed publications to expand its team and further increase its business by offering financially fit, time-efficient, personalized “A to Z” planning services for building management and residents.
MIAMI, FL
It Is All About Pickleball welcomes Lily Azel and Efrain Monzon

Its All About Pickleball Host Lori Nussbaum talks with Lily Azel, Pickleball Ambassador of Miami-Dade and Efrain Monzon, Pickleball Club of Miami about an upcoming tournament and more!
MIAMI, FL
Orthopedic surgeon devises better treatment for bunions

Dr. Fernando Aran is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon based in the Kendall area. He has been treating Spanish and English-speaking patients for more than 10 years. Many of his patients are part of the 25 percent of the population in the U.S. that suffers from a progressive and painful bone deformity known as a bunion.
KENDALL, FL
Girls Softball League returns to Palmetto Bay in March

The Village of Palmetto Bay Parks & Recreation Department is hoping to restore an important part of its youth athletic program with the launch of the Bay City Fast Pitch Girls Recreational Softball League. Games will begin in March. Parks & Recreation director Fanny Carmona is enthusiastic about the effort.
PALMETTO BAY, FL
Gloria’s Gab welcomes Rita Tennyson and Leticia Matheus, Coral Gables Woman’s Club

Gloria's Gab Host, Gloria Burns, welcomes Rita Tennyson, Centennial Fashion Show & Brunch Chair, and Leticica Metheus, Member, from the Coral Gables Woman's Club.
CORAL GABLES, FL
South-Dade Shout Out Host Richard Candia talks about the SDCC State of South Dade Event

South-Dade Shout Out Host Richard Candia talks about the SDCC State of South Dade Event on February 16th.
MIAMI, FL
Village Middle School Earth Day Art Contest returns

An annual tradition in Palmetto Bay, the Earth Day Art Contest, is back for 2023. The contest is open to all village middle school children in grades 6-8 and is an opportunity to “express care and concern for our planet through creativity.” The winning artwork will be displayed on the village Parks & Recreation Department Earth Day web page and on social media.
PALMETTO BAY, FL

