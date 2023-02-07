Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
communitynewspapers.com
FIU teacher prep program to support bilingual, multilingual students
FIU's School of Education and Human Development has received $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Education to recruit, train and support educators to better serve bilingual and multilingual students in Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS). The award is part of more than $7 million the U.S. Department of...
communitynewspapers.com
ZOO MIAMI FOUNDATION (ZMF) PROUDLY ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Zoo Miami Foundation announces addition of new Board of Directors dedicated to building financial fortitude and community for the foundation and Zoo Miami. New members of the Executive Committee include Chair Jose Felix Diaz, Chair-Elect Alan Atkinson, and Treasurer Alexander Binelo. Other new board members include Jason Bell, Javi Borges, James Carenza, Ricardo Garbati, Daniel Diaz Leyva, Joseph Salzverg, Daniel Sanchez, Eduardo Soto, and Fred Voccola*. Further information about each member is below.
communitynewspapers.com
Grant Miller talks with Lynda Gordon, Author and Philanthropist
Lynda Gordon, Author and Philanthropist, talks with Grant Miller about her late husband Dr. Michael Gordon and more.
communitynewspapers.com
Mobility Matters Host Javier Betancourt talks with Frankie Ruiz
Mobility Matters Host Javier Betancourt talks with Frankie Ruiz, Chief Wellness Officer, Miami and Co-Founder of Life Time Miami Marathon And Half.
communitynewspapers.com
Fara Sax, The Community Voice welcomes Dr. Abbe Rosenbaum from My Cardiologist
Dr. Rosenbaum talks about My Cardiologist's new Women's Heart Center dedicated to raising awareness and prevention of heart disease in women.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade middle school students shine in math invitational competition
Some of Miami's top math students from 15 Miami-Dade County Public Schools and K-8 Centers participated in the Third Annual Middle School Math Invitational Competition on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The competition was hosted by the School for Advanced Studies (SAS) and Miami-Dade College North Campus. The pool of...
communitynewspapers.com
Fara Sax, The Community Voice welcomes Director/Writer Marvin Samel from iMordecai
iMordecai is a love letter to South Florida premieres February 8th in Aventura.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Downtown Development Authority Expands Board, Appoints New Leaders
Following another year of rapid growth in the Downtown Miami corridor, the Miami Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the appointment of five new board members. The appointees include Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Vice President for External Affairs & Strategy and Chief of Staff, Dr. Maryam Laguna Borrego; Mana Fashion Services Managing Director, Martu E. Freeman-Parker; Brightline President, Patrick Goddard; Publicis Groupe Vice President, Amal Solh Kabbani; and founder of the nonprofit organization Skate Free and owner of Andrew Skate Shop, Nick Katz.
communitynewspapers.com
Grant Miller speaks with Rodney Harris, Mayor of Miami Gardens
Rodney Harris, Mayor of Miami Gardens, talks with Grant Miller about the upcoming event Jazz In The Gardens on March 11th-12th and more!
communitynewspapers.com
Pinecrest Event To Benefit Cystic Fibrosis Coming
Imagine something that’s fun for the whole family and at the same time helps fund research and care for those afflicted with Cystic Fibrosis! It’s the 10 th annual Kick CF with Bryant McKinnie and Friends Celebrity Kickball Tournament. Since its inception in 2014 it has raised more than a half a million dollars to help find a cure! Sponsored by MasTec, the event takes place on Saturday, March 11th at Palmetto Bay Park.
communitynewspapers.com
MDC Homestead Campus opens Emergency Medical Services Lab
Miami Dade College (MDC)'s Homestead Campus, 500 College Terrace, is expanding its healthcare education programs with the inauguration of its new MDC Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Lab, a facility to train future first responders, including emergency medical technicians and paramedics. "I am very proud that in the span of...
communitynewspapers.com
After a Year of Growth and Recognition, Affinity Management Looks to Add More Staff, Success in 2023
Affinity, South Florida’s premier community association management firm based in Doral, Fla., anticipates a banner year ahead after experiencing solid growth in 2022. Specializing in delivering financial, on-site, and administrative services for planned communities, HOAs, high-rise buildings, co-ops and condos, Affinity is capitalizing on significant recognition from several esteemed publications to expand its team and further increase its business by offering financially fit, time-efficient, personalized “A to Z” planning services for building management and residents.
communitynewspapers.com
It Is All About Pickleball welcomes Lily Azel and Efrain Monzon
Its All About Pickleball Host Lori Nussbaum talks with Lily Azel, Pickleball Ambassador of Miami-Dade and Efrain Monzon, Pickleball Club of Miami about an upcoming tournament and more!
communitynewspapers.com
Orthopedic surgeon devises better treatment for bunions
Dr. Fernando Aran is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon based in the Kendall area. He has been treating Spanish and English-speaking patients for more than 10 years. Many of his patients are part of the 25 percent of the population in the U.S. that suffers from a progressive and painful bone deformity known as a bunion.
communitynewspapers.com
Girls Softball League returns to Palmetto Bay in March
The Village of Palmetto Bay Parks & Recreation Department is hoping to restore an important part of its youth athletic program with the launch of the Bay City Fast Pitch Girls Recreational Softball League. Games will begin in March. Parks & Recreation director Fanny Carmona is enthusiastic about the effort.
communitynewspapers.com
Gloria’s Gab welcomes Rita Tennyson and Leticia Matheus, Coral Gables Woman’s Club
Gloria's Gab Host, Gloria Burns, welcomes Rita Tennyson, Centennial Fashion Show & Brunch Chair, and Leticica Metheus, Member, from the Coral Gables Woman's Club.
communitynewspapers.com
South-Dade Shout Out Host Richard Candia talks about the SDCC State of South Dade Event
South-Dade Shout Out Host Richard Candia talks about the SDCC State of South Dade Event on February 16th.
communitynewspapers.com
Village Middle School Earth Day Art Contest returns
An annual tradition in Palmetto Bay, the Earth Day Art Contest, is back for 2023. The contest is open to all village middle school children in grades 6-8 and is an opportunity to “express care and concern for our planet through creativity.” The winning artwork will be displayed on the village Parks & Recreation Department Earth Day web page and on social media.
communitynewspapers.com
Celebrity Chef Donatella Arpaia Kicks Off Charity-Benefit ‘Tour of Kitchens’ This Saturday in Coral Gables
About a thousand foodies, designers and architects will descend upon the most magnificent homes in Coral Gables this Saturday, led by Celebrity Chef Donatella Arpaia, to explore every nosh and every nook in ten residences that have earned the 'City Beautiful' moniker for this municipality. Chef Donatella strongly...
communitynewspapers.com
Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center announces Spring 2023 performances
The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay has announced its 2023 Spring performances beginning with Disney’s Winnie the Pooh (Feb. 11,); John Daversa and Tal Cohen: The Art of Duo (Feb. 18); the U.S. Army Field Band and Chorus (Feb. 26), and much more through May.
