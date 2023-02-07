ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
quasar storm
2d ago

To debunk some myths: Yes, scientists have been saying fusion will be soon for the last several decades. This is because it has been much harder than expected to increase efficiency. However, things are different this time around... We finally have a formula that allows us to increase the energy output to be greater than the input. We have reason to believe that we really are going to be benefitting from fusion in the next dozen or so years, considering how this article states that the ST-E1 Tokamak reactor aims to increase Q all the way to 25 or more.

Andrew Marks
2d ago

There is lots of projects ongoing through universities and the private sector. All showing promises. From my understanding, the first problem of it taking less energy to produce more energy output has been solved. From what my understanding is its the storage of energy that is the problem now. If you start producing large amounts of energy, you need a way to store and transfer that energy to where its need. Smart utilities is a step in that direction. Storage is the biggest problem. One way is building gravity batteries. Like huge weights lifted with energy when not need, then as that energy is needed the weights drop, releasing the stored energy. Same concept can be done with water at two elevation, pump water up to higher elevation with access energy, move water to lower elevation to recapture the stored energy. These are Huge physical gravity batteries.

Related
Rex Ravita II

NASA detects the biggest explosion ever recorded

Astronomers across the globe were awestruck as multiple telescopes both on the ground and orbiting the Earth detected an unbelievably large gamma-ray burst (GRB). In October 2022, an "unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation" swept over planet Earth, according to NASA.
Vice

Scientists Determine Best Place to Stand In Your House When a Nuke Hits

Nuclear bombs are the most devastating weapon on the planet. The blast from the explosion generated by Russia’s “Satan II” nuclear missile would destroy all of Central Park. But, for those outside of the immediate blast range, nuclear explosions are survivable, even if the powerful winds generated by a nuke have the potential to kill thousands. Now, researchers from the University of Nicosia, Cyprus have used computer models to study the impacts of nuclear blast winds on the human body and the buildings they’ll be sheltering in when the big one comes.
Vice

Future Asteroid That Threatens Earth May Be Near-Indestructible, Scientists Warn

A future asteroid that threatens Earth may be near-indestructible, scientists concluded in a new study that offered some "aggressive" solutions for what to do if we ever face one. Scientists who studied tiny specks of dust recovered from a potentially hazardous asteroid discovered that “rubble-pile” asteroids, which are loose conglomerations...
SlashGear

Watch How This Shapeshifting Robot Eerily Transforms To Break Out Of Prison

Scientists in China and the U.S. have teamed up to make a robot that hasn't committed any crimes — yet — but even if it did, we couldn't do much about it, certainly not jail. That's because it can turn itself into a liquid to pass through the bars of a cage and then reassemble itself on the other side. The researchers say they were inspired by nature — specifically by the sea cucumber's ability to change the stiffness of its tissues. But we're still getting some pretty strong T-1000 vibes.
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Pete Lakeman

Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat

As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Newsweek

Newsweek

