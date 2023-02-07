To debunk some myths: Yes, scientists have been saying fusion will be soon for the last several decades. This is because it has been much harder than expected to increase efficiency. However, things are different this time around... We finally have a formula that allows us to increase the energy output to be greater than the input. We have reason to believe that we really are going to be benefitting from fusion in the next dozen or so years, considering how this article states that the ST-E1 Tokamak reactor aims to increase Q all the way to 25 or more.
There is lots of projects ongoing through universities and the private sector. All showing promises. From my understanding, the first problem of it taking less energy to produce more energy output has been solved. From what my understanding is its the storage of energy that is the problem now. If you start producing large amounts of energy, you need a way to store and transfer that energy to where its need. Smart utilities is a step in that direction. Storage is the biggest problem. One way is building gravity batteries. Like huge weights lifted with energy when not need, then as that energy is needed the weights drop, releasing the stored energy. Same concept can be done with water at two elevation, pump water up to higher elevation with access energy, move water to lower elevation to recapture the stored energy. These are Huge physical gravity batteries.
