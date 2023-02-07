*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I count my lucky stars every day that I ended up with a good man to co-parent my child with. Though I don’t really like my daughter Tori’s father, James, we get along well now and have respect for each other. He is a very dependable man who always pays his child support to me on time through a direct bank deposit he set up himself. We never even went to court for a custody agreement, that’s how civil we’ve been able to be with each other.

