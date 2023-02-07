We have the scoop on King Kone’s grand opening

A Whitehall Township ice cream institution is open in its new location and they are planning a grand-opening celebration.

King Kone will host an event to mark their move to 4128 Springmill Road with a celebration from noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 16.

“Even though it is winter, we have been busy at our new location,” said owner Rick Safi of North Whitehall Township in a prepared statement. “People want to come and see our new place.”

Everything on the menu will be buy-one-get-one-free during the event. King Kone features more than 60 flavors of Leiby’s and Nelson’s ice cream. You can get cups or cones (including homemade waffle cones), frozen yogurt, milkshakes and more.

The ice cream shop moved to its new larger space on Jan. 18, across the street from its original location in the Eagle Point Plaza strip mall at 5503 MacArthur Road.

Directions to the new location: Those traveling southbound on MacArthur Road will be able to pull into the parking lot directly from the roadway, while customers traveling northbound on MacArthur Road will be able to access the business by turning left on Route 329, right on Spruce Street and right on Springmill Road.

info: Info: http://kingkonewhitehall.com