ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The Last of Us episode 5 to drop early in UK following surprise HBO news

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3deaz7_0kf3AYCO00

Viewers of The Last of Us are in for a treat thanks to the Super Bowl .

On Sunday (5 February), the fourth instalment of the video game adaptation was released on HBO , with the episode following the next morning in the UK on Sky and NOW.

When the episode ended, it was then revealed that US fans will have less time to wait than usual.

Instead of having a full week wait in between episode four and five, viewers will be waiting a total of just five days.

The Last of Us ’s fifth episode will be released on HBO Max two days early, seemingly in an attempt to avoid a clash with the Super Bowl, which will take place in the show’s usual timeslot on Sunday (12 February).

This means that the episode will be available to stream in the US on Friday (10 February) from 9pm ET/PT (1am GMT). It will also be broadcast in its usual timeslot of 9pm ET/PT on the Sunday.

The Independent can also confirm that Sky will show the episode early, with a spokesperson stating: “The episode will be made available Saturday 11 February from 2am on Demand in advance of its linear premiere on Sky Atlantic Monday 13 February 2am as normal. (Further eps will continue as normal – Mondays 2am).”

Since debuting in January, The Last of Us has become a huge success, receiving much acclaim for its moving third episode, in particular, which featured Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett.

The show, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay in the lead roles, has been renewed for a second season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqiH5_0kf3AYCO00

Find The Independent ’s review of the series here .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Yir Soto

"The last of US" the new HBO series

The last of Us was previously a successful video game, which exceeded its sales in 2013. After seven years a sequel was expected, in that same year (2020) HBO revealed a television transformation.
ComicBook

The Last of Us Episode 5 Early Premiere: Release Time and Date

The Last of Us will not premiere a new episode on Sunday. That's because The Last of Us will stream episode 5 earlier in the week to avoid competition with Super Bowl LVII, HBO announced ahead of Sunday's episode 4, titled "Please Hold My Hand." While the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia ...
Variety

‘The Palace’: HBO Reveals First Look at Kate Winslet in Upcoming Limited Series (TV News Roundup)

HBO has released a first look at its upcoming limited series “The Palace,” starring Kate Winslet. The new series “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel,” according to its official logline. Directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, the new series also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant. Will Tracy will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe are writing alongside Tracy. Winslet, Frears, Hobbs, Frank Rich and Tracey...
The Independent

Magic Mike 3 director denies reports that Thandiwe Newton was fired over fight with Channing Tatum

Steven Soderbergh has refuted reports claiming Thandiwe Newton was dropped from the latest Magic Mike movie after rowing with costar Channing Tatum.Newton was set to appear in the soon-to-be-released Magic Mike’s Last Dance but exited the project after 11 days. She was replaced in the role opposite Tatum by Salma Hayek.“Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a Warner Bros spokesperson said at the time.Meanwhile, outlets like PageSix and The Sun reported that a “vicious” row broke out between the...
TVLine

The Cleaning Lady Renewed for Season 3 at Fox With New Co-Showrunner

The Cleaning Lady apparently has a lot more tidying up to do: Fox has renewed the drama for Season 3. Jeannine Renshaw (Good Girls, Grey’s Anatomy) will join the show as an executive producer and will share showrunner duties with EP Miranda Kwok, the network announced Wednesday. “After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story,”  Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming, Fox Entertainment, said via statement. “The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television, have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show...
ComicBook

Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season

Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
Popculture

FX Cancels Another Show

Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
Primetimer

HBO Releasing the Next The Last of Us Episode Early So You Won't Miss the Super Bowl

This weekend, TV fans can have their The Last of Us and watch the Super Bowl too. To avoid scheduling conflicts, HBO announced that Episode 5 of its apocalyptic hit will premiere early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand on Friday at 9:00 PM ET ahead of airing at its usual time on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. The Last of Us will return to its Sunday night schedule after this week.
Popculture

Chris Hardwick Reportedly Won't Return for '@midnight' Reboot

CBS is reportedly replacing The Late Late Show with a revival of @Midnight, but former host Chris Hardwick will not be involved at all. Hardwick was the host and one of the executive producers of @Midnight for its entire run from 2013 to 2017 when it was canceled by Comedy Central. Now it will return in fresh hands and perhaps with some shakeups to the format.
Variety

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Will Land on HBO Max Early, Avoiding Super Bowl Competition

Episode 5 of “The Last of Us” will begin streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET, two days before the the series’ regularly scheduled Sunday night airing on HBO — which, on Feb. 12, coincides with the Super Bowl. A large fraction of viewership for HBO shows comes from streaming on HBO Max. In the case of “House of the Dragon,” which is the most recent comparable HBO series in terms of audience size, approximately two-thirds of viewers in the first night of each episode chose to stream rather than tuning in live. By giving those...
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023

A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
ComicBook

The Last of Us HBO Viewership Increases for Third Straight Week

The fourth episode of The Last of Us premiered on HBO last night, and the series continues to find new fans. According to HBO, viewership for "Please Hold My Hand" reached 17.5 million, which is a 17% increase over the previous week. That figure is also 60% higher than the series premiere. What this all ...
Deadline

‘The Night Agent’ Gets Netflix Premiere Date & First-Look Images

Netflix has set a March 23 premiere date for action thriller The Night Agent and released a slew of first-look images. See them below and watch a teaser above. Created and showrun by Shawn Ryan (S.W.A.T., The Shield, the 10-episode drama stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning an emergency hotline for American spies that never rings. Then a call comes in from a terrified civilian, Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan). Peter must protect Rose and work with her to uncover a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Critics think Taylor Swift looked confused when Trevor Noah asked her fans to lower the price of eggs

Taylor Swift was called out by critics for her seemingly confused reaction after Trevor Noah tasked her fans with lowering the price of eggs, but it’s her fans that appear to be getting the last laugh.The “Anti-Hero” singer attended the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday 5 February, where she took home the award for Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film”.Swift appeared to have a blast during the awards ceremony, from dancing to Bad Bunny’s opening performance to catching up with her former fling, Harry Styles. However, there was one moment during the Grammys that...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy