ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Hope it was worth it’: Janelle Monae calls out fan for critiquing her Grammys outfit

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABmj8_0kf3AR1J00

Janelle Monae has called out a fan for their comment on her Grammys appearance.

The singer and actor, who recently appeared in Glass Onion , attended the 2023 Grammys ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February).

Following the event, one of Monae’s fans commented on her outfit – and poked fun at the singer’s previous wardrobe choices in the process.

“Janelle Monae finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man,” they wrote.

Monae, noticing how many likes the tweet was receiving, replied: “No new music just for this.”

As the tweets continued to rack up the likes, Monae told her 1.2m followers: “35.7k likes?? No new tour. hope it was worth it beloved.”

At the time of writing, the original tweet has been liked 55.7k times.

Monae’s fans jumped to her defence in the reply section, and begged her not to “punish” them for someone else’s comment. However, many others pointed out that the singer was probably joking.

The Independent has contacted Monae for comment.

The singer has been nominated for eight Grammys in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVJqD_0kf3AR1J00

Winners at the 2023 ceremony included Beyoncé’ and Harry Styles, with the latter’s Album of the Year win dividing music fans .

Find the full list of Grammy winners here and the six biggest talking points, from Ben Affleck memes to Beyoncé’s record-breaking win here .

Comments / 57

jocie
3d ago

The Grammys was like SODOM AND GORMORRAH I WAS CONCERN THAT LIGHTING WOULD STRIKE THAT BUILDING NO PEOPLE OF NO MORALS.

Reply(2)
15
Denise Dykes
2d ago

Stop people worshiping! If you paid more attention to these dysfunctional children you’re not raising you wouldn’t have time to notice these so-called celebrities outfits! What did your teenage daughter or son wear when last you saw them?!?!

Reply(1)
5
Carmelina
3d ago

Don't they get paid by designers to wear those outfits? People are going to talk no matter what. Don't let them get to you. You got PAID. Good for you.

Reply(3)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Janelle Monáe Vows to Punish Fans for Liking Brutal Wardrobe Tweet

Janelle Monáe has reacted with vengeance after seeing a fan’s tweet about her dress sense going viral. Commenting on the outfit the singer and actor wore to the Grammy Awards, one fan joked: “Janelle Monáe finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man.” After seeing that the tweet had racked up nearly 27,000 likes, Glass Onion star Monáe replied: “No new music just for this.” As the fan’s post continued to rack up likes, Monáe quipped: “35.7k likes?? No new tour. Hope it was worth it beloved.” The original poster later defended herself, arguing that her “dumb jokes got people talking about how dope” Monáe is. “Monopoly man??” Monáe replied along with a crying emoji. “You’re pretty and funny.”35.7k likes?? No new tour. hope it was worth it beloved. 😘 https://t.co/X0f4z5GL2o— Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 7, 2023 Read it at Independent
OK! Magazine

Chrissy Teigen Skips John Legend's Grammys Performance To Dote On Newborn Daugter Esti At Home: Photos

EGOT winner John Legend was flying solo at the 2023 Grammys Awards on Sunday, February 5, as wife Chrissy Teigen decided she was more content at home with their little girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, who they welcomed last month."Happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here," she quipped that night in an Instagram post, which featured her cuddling the tot. "I cannot get up lol."Though fans were disappointed they wouldn't walk the carpet, they admired the proud mama for staying back, with one follower commenting, "❤️This is better...
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Vibe

Janelle Monáe On Identifying As Non-Binary: “It’s About Honoring Your Truth”

Janelle Monáe is in the midst of “honoring” her truth. The non-binary actor, who made the announcement last year, explained their approach to spotlighting their identity and how it can help others. “I think it’s all about just honoring your truth and your authenticity, and whatever that may look like,” Monáe told SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks I have all the answers, so I think for me, it’s about making sure I’m also saying to people, ‘Further investigate who you are,’ you know?”More from VIBE.comHere's Why Whitney Houston Turned Down The Role Of Denise Huxtable On...
Page Six

Chris Brown throws temper tantrum after Grammys 2023 loss: ‘Who the f–k is this?’

Is ya man … on the floor … throwing a temper tantrum … over his 2023 Grammys loss? After Robert Glasper won the award for Best R&B Album for “Black Radio III” on Sunday, Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story to, well, be a sore loser. “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” the “Breezy” creator, 33, captioned a screenshot of his Google search of Glasper, which described the 44-year-old Houston native as “an American pianist, record producer, songwriter and musical arranger with a career that bridges several different musical and artistic genres.” Atop Glasper’s accolades, which include four previous Grammy wins, Brown once...
sportszion.com

Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards

Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Madonna posts creepy video after shocking Grammys 2023 appearance

Madonna gave fans another glimpse at her eyebrow-raising Grammys’ look after facing backlash for continuously changing her appearance. In a creepy Instagram video posted on Monday, the singer walked slowly toward the camera as she hit a whip against the palm of her hand. “And the Winner is…,” the pop icon, 64, captioned the short video, which was set to the song “Baddest of Them All” by Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal. For the video, Madge paired the strange accessory with the same outfit she wore for the music awards ceremony: a black blazer dress, maxi skirt and white collared shirt. In typical...
Deadline

BBC Apologizes For Captioning Viola Davis Grammys Image With “Beyoncé’s Big Night”

The BBC has been forced to apologize after an image of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes was shown on its news channel with a headline identifying the Oscar winner as history-maker Beyoncé. BBC News’ rolling coverage of the Grammys included a few seconds period when the image of Davis was matched with the caption “Beyoncé’s Big Night,” before the segment moved on to the next image. BBC News has in the past hour apologized via a Twitter statement and said the error “fell below the BBC’s usual standards.” “We apologise for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a...
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

Don Lemon Flees New York City With Husband Tim Malone After CNN Meltdown

Don Lemon and his partner, Tim Malone, paid a visit to the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., only one day after Radar learned the CNN anchor allegedly "lost his mind" on staff members."California Dreamin’ on such a winter’s day…" Malone captioned a carousel of Instagram snapshots of the duo enjoying a sunny, February day in the Golden State.In one of the photos, Lemon and Malone — who got engaged in 2019 — were all smiles as they stood in front of the famed hotel. The series of snaps also included a picture of the popular "Bienvenidos Amigos" script...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

T.I. & Tiny's 6-Year-Old Daughter Nails Cover of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

T.I. and Tiny's little girl, Heiress Harris, is launching her music career with a bang-up cover of Rihanna's 'Black Panther' anthem "Lift Me Up" ... and Mom and Dad gotta be proud!!!. Heiress -- who's only 6 years old, btw -- dropped her rendition Thursday on IG ... and instantly...
New York Post

What the devil were the Grammys doing letting Sam ‘Satan’ Smith troll most of America?

What’s the best way to piss off half of America in less than five minutes? It would be hard to beat what the Grammys did last night when they had pigtailed, filler-face-plumped Madonna introduce non-binary singer Sam Smith — who first came out as gay, then gender-fluid, and now demands to be called “they” — to perform a duet of a song called “Unholy,” with a transgender artist named Kim Petras, in which Smith dressed up as Satan in red tunic, hat and horns while dancers performed a devil-worshipping ritual around him, as “they” and Petras sang about a married couple...
allhiphop.com

Janelle Monáe Reacts To Social Media Trolling Her Fashion Choices

The ‘Glass Onion’ star takes the jokes in stride. Janelle Monáe is best known for being an award-winning musician and actress. The Kansas City-born performer also makes waves in the fashion world. However, some people began making fun of Monáe’s history of wearing black-and-white suits. One user...
NME

Conspiracy theorists think Sam Smith’s Grammy performance was “a satanic ritual”

Sam Smith‘s performance at the Grammys on Sunday night (February 5) caught the attention of conspiracy theorists who thought the singer had been “taken over by demons”. The artists teamed up for a live rendition of their collaboration ‘Unholy’ in a performance that featured red lighting, pyrotechnics and dancers performing in metal cages, while Smith was seen wearing a horned hat. Indeed, Madonna had introduced the performance by asking the crowd, “Are you ready for a little controversy?”
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy