‘Hope it was worth it’: Janelle Monae calls out fan for critiquing her Grammys outfit

Janelle Monae has called out a fan for their comment on her Grammys appearance.

The singer and actor, who recently appeared in Glass Onion , attended the 2023 Grammys ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February).

Following the event, one of Monae’s fans commented on her outfit – and poked fun at the singer’s previous wardrobe choices in the process.

“Janelle Monae finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man,” they wrote.

Monae, noticing how many likes the tweet was receiving, replied: “No new music just for this.”

As the tweets continued to rack up the likes, Monae told her 1.2m followers: “35.7k likes?? No new tour. hope it was worth it beloved.”

At the time of writing, the original tweet has been liked 55.7k times.

Monae’s fans jumped to her defence in the reply section, and begged her not to “punish” them for someone else’s comment. However, many others pointed out that the singer was probably joking.

The Independent has contacted Monae for comment.

The singer has been nominated for eight Grammys in the past.

Winners at the 2023 ceremony included Beyoncé’ and Harry Styles, with the latter’s Album of the Year win dividing music fans .

Find the full list of Grammy winners here and the six biggest talking points, from Ben Affleck memes to Beyoncé’s record-breaking win here .