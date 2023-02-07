ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epsom College headteacher and daughter killed by husband in murder-suicide, police believe

By Martha McHardy
 6 days ago

The headteacher of Epsom College and her seven-year-old daughter were killed by her husband in a double-murder suicide, police believe.

Surrey Police confirmed the deaths of headteacher Emma Pattison and her daughter Lettie are being treated as a murder investigation.

Their bodies were found in the grounds of the prestigious private school along with Mrs Pattison’s husband George on Sunday morning.

The force has not yet confirmed the cause of deaths but investigators have said a firearm was recovered from the scene.

Mr Pattison, a chartered accountant, had a gun licence and had been in contact with Surrey Police just days before the killings to notify officers of a change of address.

The force has subsequently referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

According to The Times, Mrs Pattison had contacted a close relative with concerns about her husband in the hours before the killings.

The bodies of Mrs Pattison and Lettie were found alongside Mr Pattison on school grounds at 1am on Sunday morning.

A member of school staff is said to have called emergency services on Sunday after hearing gunshots.

Previous reports suggested the college’s rifle range was cordoned off on Monday, but Surrey Police has since confirmed that it is not considered part of the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, senior investigating officer, said: “This is an incredibly traumatic incident and we are working around the clock to investigate and understand the exact circumstances which led to this point.

“We understand the public concern and upset, and we will clarify what we can, when we can, while respecting the right to a level of privacy for the families of those who have lost their lives.

“We are cooperating fully with the IOPC in relation to the referral we have made, and we await the outcome of its assessment of what further action may be required. Until this has been completed, we will be unable to provide further details on a number of matters.”

The college remains open and pupils and staff are being offered counselling. The school’s flag is flying at half-mast.

Speaking on the school’s Epsom Insight podcast in December, Ms Pattison spoke of her arrival as headteacher in September.

She said the transition from her previous job in Croydon had been a “big change” for her family, with her daughter moving school and her husband - who was the director of a management consultancy called Tanglewood 2016 - getting a new job.

“There has been a lot of change for us as a family but it’s been wonderful,” Ms Pattison said. “There is so much to look ahead to and be excited about … there is so much to come.”

The headteacher’s former colleagues have paid tribute to her following the news of her death.

In a statement, Epsom College, which was named independent school of the year in 2022, said: “It is with the deepest sadness and regret that we have to announce the news of the deaths of Emma Pattison, Head of Epsom College, her daughter Lettie, and her husband George.

“Our thoughts, condolences and sympathies are with their families at this tragic time.”

Dr Alastair Wells, chair of the board of governors at Epsom College also paid tribute to the “wonderful teacher” and asked that members of the school are given the time to come to terms with the tragic loss.

He said: “On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief at this tragic news.

“Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma’s family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and colleagues whose lives she enriched throughout her distinguished career.”

Cheryl Giovannoni, chief executive of the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST), of which Croydon High School where Mrs Pattison was headteacher for six years is part, said: “We are immensely shocked and saddened by the news about the death of Emma Pattison, her daughter Lettie and her husband George.

“Our thoughts are with their family at this time, as well as everyone at Croydon High School, and Epsom College, which Emma joined as head in September 2022.

“Emma was a much loved and respected member of the GDST community, as well as a talented head and teacher and a dear friend to many of us,” the statement continued.

“She touched the lives of all of us with her energy, wisdom and kindness during her six years as head of Croydon High School and the school will always bear the legacy of her inspiring leadership.

“We are taking time to support staff and students at Croydon High School as well as everyone in the GDST family, and their wellbeing will be our priority in the coming days.”

Mrs Pattison became the first female headteacher of Epsom College in September 2022 after six years as headteacher at Croydon High School.

Boarding pupils at Epsom College pay more than £42,00 a year and alumni include Conservative MP Sir Michael Fallon , broadcaster Jeremy Vine and comedian Tim Vine.

The Independent

Two more teenagers charged with murder over death of Bailey Atkinson

Two more teenagers have been charged with murder over the death of Bailey Atkinson in Walsall two weeks ago, West Midlands Police said.Sonny Loverage, 18, from Bloxwich in the West Midlands, along with a 17-year-old boy from Walsall – who cannot be named due to his age, will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds previously appeared in court over Mr Atkinson’s death.#UPDATE | Two further teenagers have been charged with the murder of Bailey Atkinson who was stabbed to death in #Walsall two weeks ago.More here 👉 https://t.co/ha4bVQ11ex pic.twitter.com/ZQV53TdnpQ— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) February 12,...
The Independent

Teenage boy and girl arrested over fatal stabbing of Brianna Ghey in park

A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.The victim, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday.Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Cheshire Constabulary said.The arrested teenagers are from the local area and they are being held in custody.Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said police are pursuing several lines of inquiry, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.He said: “A...
The Independent

Wealthy woman ‘frightened’ of saying no to younger boyfriend, murder trial told

A wealthy woman was “frightened” of saying no to her younger boyfriend before he allegedly killed her to plunder her money, a court has heard.Norma Girolami, 70, had already bought 42-year-old Serkan Kaygusuz a car and given him more than £200,000 before he murdered her in August 2021, it is claimed.Kaygusuz buried her body in a graveyard and set about emptying her bank account, stealing jewellery and applying for loans totalling £60,000 in her name, the Old Bailey has heard.On Friday, Ms Girolami’s lifelong friend Linda Crystallis told jurors that by the summer of 2021, she was afraid  of the...
The Independent

Four-year-old girl and her father fell from cliff to their deaths in suspected murder-suicide

A four-year-old girl in Ontario and her father who were found dead at the bottom of a cliff in 2020 likely died in a murder-suicide, according to a recent report ordered by the Ontario coroner. The remains of Keira Kagan and her father Robin Brown were located in 2020 at the Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area at the base of a 100-foot cliff. The discovery ended a frantic search for the duo after the father stopped answering his calls and text messages with the child still in his care. At the time, police were unclear on a motive and the cause...
The Independent

Black schoolgirl ‘left unable to eat’ after ‘racially motivated’ attack

A Black schoolgirl has been left traumatised after a “racially motivated” attack, a relative has said.Violent video footage was shared online after the attack outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon.The child’s cousin said she is still in pain and isn’t eating, and is talking less than she normally does.Surrey Police has confirmed that a second victim, a white 15-year-old, was also attacked during the same incident, though this was not captured on camera.Unlike the Black schoolgirl, this victim did not require medical attention. The two victims are believed to be known to one another.A group...
The Independent

A kindergarten teacher was found buried in a shallow grave. Now her estranged husband is charged in her death

The death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez shocked her family and coworkers at BelovED Charter School, where she had spent the last five years of her life teaching kindergarteners. She loved kids, her brother told CBS earlier this week. Her own children, her students and any kids, really – the very reason why she had decided to go into teaching. So when Hernandez did not show up for work on Monday, staff at the school knew that something was wrong and asked Jersey City Police to do a wellness check. Inside Hernandez’s home, officers found blood splatter and evidence that would...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Independent

White Memphis police officer fired over Tyre Nichols’ fatal arrest admitted he never saw reckless driving

New documents shed light on alleged the actions of Preston Hemphill, one of the six Memphis police officers fired over the death of Tyre Nichols.Mr Hemphill, who joined the MPD in 2019, was fired last week for violating department policies around personal conduct, truthfulness, evidence handling, and the use of a taser stun gun.Officials from the MPD are seeking to have him decertified from doing police work in Memphis, and new documents before the state’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission further describe the former officer’s actions on the night of 7 January, according to Action News 5, which...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Witness ‘saw two suspicious men’ before Nicola Bulley’s disappearance

A witness has told police he saw two men acting suspiciously near the route that Nicola Bulley regularly walked her dog on the day before her disappearance, it has been claimed.The witness, who did not wish to share his account publicly, said he spotted the pair outside the church in St Michael’s on Wyre and on a nearby bridge on 26 January.A worker at a local garage said the witness gave information to police after officers asked for anyone who had been in the area around the time the mother-of-two was last seen to come forward, according to The...
The Independent

Suspect arrested in death of New Jersey kindergarten teacher is father of her children

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher found buried in a shallow grave - and authorities say he is the father of the victim’s children. Thirty-six-year-old Cesar Santana was arrested on Friday by police in Miami, Florida. He is facing charges of desecrating and concealing human remains in the death of Luz Hernandez, 33, whose body was found buried in Kearny, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The case became a homicide investigation on Thursday after prosecutors revealed an autopsy determined Hernandez died by blunt force trauma and compressions to the neck....
KEARNY, NJ
The Independent

Ex-husband of woman who drowned her five children says Lindsay Clancy deserves forgiveness

The ex-husband of a woman who killed their children has expressed sympathy for Lindsay Clancy. Russell “Rusty” Yates was at work when his then-wife Andrea Yates drowned their five children, all under the age of seven, in 2001. Yates, who was found not guilty of the murders by reason of insanity in a second trial in 2006, was suffering from severe postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis and schizophrenia at the time. Her case is eerily similar to that of Ms Clancy, a Massachusetts nurse who strangled their three children with exercise bands during what her attorney has described as an...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
The Independent

Four students charged over beating of girl who died by suicide days later

Four students have been charged over an alleged hallway assault on a 14-year-old classmate who died by suicide days later, authorities say.Adriana Kuch was found dead at her home in Bayville, New Jersey, on 3 February, two days after she was allegedly beaten by a group of students at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township. Adriana’s father Michael Kuch wrote in Facebook posts and in interviews that a video of the assault had been posted online to “make fun of her”.On Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced criminal charges had been brought against four female students at the...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh asked housekeeper to clean home morning after murders – then tried to get stories straight

Alex Murdaugh asked his housekeeper to clean the family home on the morning after the murders of his wife and son – and then tried to get their stories straight about what clothes he was wearing before the killings.Blanca Simpson, who worked as the Murdaugh family housekeeper for several years, gave dramatic courtroom testimony in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday morning where Mr Murdaugh is on trial for shooting dead his wife Maggie and son Paul back on 7 June 2021.Ms Simpson revealed that Mr Murdaugh had asked her to come to Moselle on 8...
The Independent

Father of girl who died after eating baguette reveals Pret boss wept when he forgave him

The former boss of Pret A Manger broke down in tears when he was forgiven by the father of the teenage girl who died after eating one of its baguettes, it has been revealed.Mr Nadim Ednan-Laperouse said he approached the former boss of the sandwich firm Clive Schlee after “a vision in church”.“I put one hand on his heart, the other on his shoulder and said ‘Clive I forgive you for the death of my child to set you free, so you can be the best father to your two daughters.’”Mr Ednan-Laperouse said Mr Schlee’s “eyes welled up and...
The Independent

Elliot Blair suffered 40 head fractures before death at Mexican resort, lawyer says

California lawyer Elliot Blair suffered a badly fractured skull and bruises across his body before he died at a Mexican resort, a family attorney says.The Orange County public defender’s mysterious death at the Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito Beach on 14 January was initially ruled as a result of an accidental fall by Mexican authorities. However, his wife Kimberly Williams believes he was murdered and requested a second independent autopsy be carried out in the United States.Preliminary results have revealed that Blair, 33, had more than 40 fractures on his head mostly in the back of his...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Missing mother is found buried under her own home

A search for a missing mother came to a tragic conclusion as her body was discovered buried under her own home in Brazil.Jéssica Rayara was last seen alive on 5 February. Neighbours reported that the victim’s two children, aged five and two, were spotted home alone the day before.On 7 February, the 22-year-old’s body was found buried under her home in Ituporanga, Santa Catarina State. During the two days Rayara was missing, her partner - who lived at the home - was brought to the police station for questioning before being released, Jam Press reported. Authorities spotted several contradictions in...
The Independent

Brianna Ghey: Trans teenager’s final TikTok videos before she was stabbed to death in park

The tragic last videos of Brianna Ghey show the teenager walking happily in a park just weeks before she was murdered.Her heartbroken family released a statement on Monday, saying the attack has left “a massive hole” in their lives.In her final TikTok posts, 16-year-old Brianna can be seen talking to the camera while walking through a park, believed to be filmed in the same one where the attack took place.Another video shows the teenager playing with her dogs, while a famous quote from 13 Reasons Why: “I’m giving life one last try” is heard dubbed over the top.Brianna’s body was found on a path at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, on Saturday 11 February.A local boy and girl, both 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
The Independent

Five arrested over ‘racially aggravated’ attack on schoolgirl banned from county

Five suspects arrested in connection with a “vicious” racially-motivated attack on a 15-year-old black girl have been banned from Surrey as police urged a further teenager to hand herself in.Footage shared online appeared to show the pupil being punched, kicked and having her hair pulled while her attackers were egged on by adults outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon.On Friday, Chief Inspector Dallas McDermott of Surrey Police described the incident as “disturbing” and said he is “disappointed” with the reaction of the public in the video.Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially...
The Independent

Any trace of Nicola Bulley will now be gone from disappearance site, says ex-cop

Any trace of Nicola Bulley on the stretch of river where she was last seen will now be gone, a former Lancashire police officer has said.Riverbanks and fields like the one in St Michael’s on Wyre where the missing mother-of-two walked her dog are “not very forensically friendly”, the retired officer told The Telegraph.In anonymous remarks, he explained that there would be fingerprints and bootprints from lots of people in the area, especially now that two weeks have passed since she vanished on 27 January. Ms Bulley’s footprints would be near impossible to track without the exact shoes she...
The Independent

