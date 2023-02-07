ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: Protests held in Paris over French pension reforms

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

Watch live as protesters take to the streets of Paris today, 7 February, in a demonstration against the French government's pension reforms.

Trade unions launched a third wave of national strikes on Tuesday to voice their frustration at Emmanuel Macron 's decision to make employees work two years longer before retirement - meaning until the age of 64 for most people.

The policy is intended to keep the budget of one of the world's most generous pension systems in the black.

Staff in multiple sectors have staged industrial action today, resulting in the cancellation of rail services, disruption to schools and the halting of refinery deliveries.

Unions have urged the public to join them on the streets in large numbers.

"The pension system is loss-making and if we care about the system, we must save it," labour minister Olivier Dussopt told RMC radio.

