Wordle today: Answer, clues for Tuesday February 7 2023 word of the day

By Charles Curtis
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sGq4_0kf3A6oX00

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE FEBRUARY 7, 2023 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

OK.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Tuesday’s answer was somewhat challenging. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:

1. There are two vowels.

2. One consonant appears twice.

3. It’s associated with fruit.

And the answer to Tuesday’s Wordle is below this photo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5x82_0kf3A6oX00
(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s …

APPLE.

While you’re here, some more Wordle advice:

How to play Wordle

Go to this link from the New York Times and start guessing words.

Best Wordle starting word

That’s a topic we’ve covered a bunch here. According to the Times’ WordleBot, the best starting word is: CRANE. Others that I’ve seen include ADIEU, STARE and ROAST.

