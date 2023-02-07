ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'

Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Sister on killed man: He was ‘pillar of our family’. Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Kentwood Man Hit By Two Vehicles Died After One Fled The Scene

A man crossing the street in Kentwood was hit by a vehicle then moments later the man was hit by a second vehicle that fled the scene. The unfortunate accident happened on Tuesday, February 7 around 8:40 p.m. when an adult male attempted to cross the street on East Beltline near Woodland Drive in Kentwood when he was struck by a vehicle that was driven by a 41-year-old male from Grand Rapids.
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

Woman arrives at Grand Rapids hospital with suspected stab wound

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is recovering after being stabbed in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the woman checked into a hospital at 5:40 a.m. claiming she had been shot. We’re told hospital staff speculate she had suffered a stab wound,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Wyoming man hit by two different vehicles, dies at the scene

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a crash where a pedestrian was hit near East Beltline Avenue NE. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Wyoming was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A sedan driven by a 41-year-old man from Grand...
WYOMING, MI
WOOD

Shelter post hyping ‘demonic’ dog draws applicants

A Facebook post by a Muskegon-area no-kill animal shelter urging someone to adopt a “neurotic,” “ornery,” “demonic” dog seems to have worked. (Feb. 8, 2023) Shelter post hyping ‘demonic’ dog draws applicants. A Facebook post by a Muskegon-area no-kill animal shelter urging...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good

After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy