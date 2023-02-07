Read full article on original website
Britain was sick before Brexit. Until the left accepts that, the likes of Liz Truss won’t give up
There is no joy in it for those who always knew Brexit was a con, but it is finally dawning on more and more people that leaving the EU was a colossal mistake. Those who led the project still talk the same old nonsense about the purported benefits of Brexit, but they, like most government assertions these days, sound like echoes of a bygone time.
Quartz
On Brexit's third anniversary, the UK has more reasons to regret it than ever
The last day of January 2020 was the UK’s last day as a member of the European Union. Though many people didn’t know it yet, covid-19 was around the corner. The combined effect of both the pandemic and Brexit, compounded by the wider regional and global impacts of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, have led to the situation today: Frustration and regret.
Liz Truss is ‘already back with no apology and no humility,’ Labour MP says
Shadow social care minister Liz Kendall believes Liz Truss is “back with no apology and no humility” after the former prime minister returned to the political limelight.Ms Truss has said she was never given a “realistic chance” to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda by her party and by a “powerful economic establishment” in her first detailed comments since she was forced out of No 10.“Less than 20 weeks since the Conservatives drove the economy off a cliff, Liz Truss is already back with no apology and no humility,” Ms Kendall said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Liz Truss says it is ‘unfair’ to blame her mini-budget for interest rate hike and rules out being PM again – as it happened
UK’s shortest-serving prime minister says she ‘learned a lot’ from time in government but does not want top job again
How Volodymyr Zelenskiy spent his day in Britain
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, made a surprise visit to the UK on Wednesday – his first visit since the Russian invasion – as he sought to drum up western support. Here is how he spent the day:. Arrival at London Stansted. Zelenskiy touched down at the airport...
Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon
A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
Ex-PM Liz Truss 'tells US politicians she remains determined to drag UK out of economic stagnation'
The ex-premier made a visit to Washington D.C. before Christmas to attend a gathering of centre right figures from across the globe.
Afghan refugee in London told to give up doctorate and move to Yorkshire
University asks home secretary to intervene in move that would deprive him of scholarship and teaching roles
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
UK leader Sunak shakes up govt to focus on business, energy
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shook up his government on Tuesday, moving ministers and merging departments in a bid to assert control amid ethics scandals and sniping from Conservative Party colleagues. Sunak appointed lawmaker Greg Hands to chair the governing party, which is demoralized by dismal...
BBC
Coventry police concerns over unauthorised American bully dog meet
Police and councillors want to prevent an unauthorised meeting of dog owners taking place in Coventry after an official event was cancelled. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) event at the Coventry Building Society Arena was stopped after welfare concerns were raised by BBC Panorama. Social media accounts were now...
Boris Johnson receives £2.5m sum as advance for speeches
Ex-PM has now received earnings, hospitality and donations worth more than £5m since leaving Downing Street
Rishi Sunak reshuffle: ‘red wall’ MP Lee Anderson named deputy Tory chair – as it happened
Controversial MP appointed as Greg Hands’ deputy; Michelle Donelan becomes minister for science, innovation and technology
Some Brexiteers will admit EU exit has been a ‘disaster’ – Amber Rudd
Former home secretary Amber Rudd has claimed that some Brexiteers, after “a drink or two”, will admit that the decision to leave the EU has been a “disaster”.Ms Rudd, who stood down as an MP in 2019 amid internal Tory Party clashes over the handling of Brexit, also said she could not be in politics any longer because “you have to be able to say Brexit is a success to be a spokesperson for the Conservative Party”.In an interview with the Desperately Seeking Wisdom podcast, hosted by former Downing Street communications chief Sir Craig Oliver, Ms Rudd reflected on her...
Richard Sharp says he told PM he wanted BBC chair job before applying
Comment comes as MPs grill Sharp about role in facilitating loan for Boris Johnson
Nadine Dorries: I’m A Celebrity star and Boris Johnson loyalist
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries said she will stand down as MP for Mid Bedfordshire at the next general election.Ms Dorries, who has been an MP since 2005, criticised “the lack of cohesion” and “the sheer stupidity” of MPs who “got rid of Boris Johnson” as she announced her departure from Parliament on an episode of her TalkTV show, which is due to air on Friday evening.In a clip previewing her announcement, the Tory MP and Johnson loyalist said: “Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris Johnson are already asking themselves the question: who next?“And I’m...
BBC
MP Lee Anderson: New deputy Tory chairman clashes with radio presenter
The new deputy chairman of the Conservative Party has clashed with a radio presenter over accusations of dishonesty. MP Lee Anderson was asked by BBC radio presenter Verity Cowley about a video of him setting up a doorstep encounter during the 2019 election campaign. In response, he asked the presenter...
Business Secretary criticised for saying ‘no given’ steel industry will survive
The Business and Trade Secretary has faced criticism over her “undermining” comments about the future of the steel industry.Kemi Badenoch, asked on Sky News whether the UK “come what may would always need to have a steel industry”, said: “Nothing is ever a given.”In the interview conducted during her trip to Italy, the Cabinet minister said there was a “bigger picture around steel beyond just saving this particular company or helping this particular community”.Having only been appointed on Tuesday to head the newly created Department for Business and Trade, Ms Badenoch said she needed to “sit down and look at...
Scottish MP Stewart McDonald says emails stolen by Russian hackers
Scottish MP Stewart McDonald has claimed his emails have been hacked by a Russian spy service.The Scottish National Party (SNP) MP for Glasgow South told the BBC his emails were stolen and he feared they would be made public after he fell victim to a phishing scam.Mr McDonald told the broadcaster the incident had occurred in early January when a hacking group believed to be linked to Russia’s intelligence services emailed him pretending to be a member of his staff.After clicking on the document which was sent from the staff member’s actual email address, the MP entered his login details...
Kemi Badenoch gives equalities job to donor to leadership campaign
Minister urged to ‘come clean on why she didn’t declare political interest’ in Joanne Cash’s appointment to EHRC board
