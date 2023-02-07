ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Quartz

On Brexit's third anniversary, the UK has more reasons to regret it than ever

The last day of January 2020 was the UK’s last day as a member of the European Union. Though many people didn’t know it yet, covid-19 was around the corner. The combined effect of both the pandemic and Brexit, compounded by the wider regional and global impacts of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, have led to the situation today: Frustration and regret.
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘already back with no apology and no humility,’ Labour MP says

Shadow social care minister Liz Kendall believes Liz Truss is “back with no apology and no humility” after the former prime minister returned to the political limelight.Ms Truss has said she was never given a “realistic chance” to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda by her party and by a “powerful economic establishment” in her first detailed comments since she was forced out of No 10.“Less than 20 weeks since the Conservatives drove the economy off a cliff, Liz Truss is already back with no apology and no humility,” Ms Kendall said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Guardian

How Volodymyr Zelenskiy spent his day in Britain

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, made a surprise visit to the UK on Wednesday – his first visit since the Russian invasion – as he sought to drum up western support. Here is how he spent the day:. Arrival at London Stansted. Zelenskiy touched down at the airport...
The Independent

Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon

A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
BBC

Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband

The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
The Associated Press

UK leader Sunak shakes up govt to focus on business, energy

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shook up his government on Tuesday, moving ministers and merging departments in a bid to assert control amid ethics scandals and sniping from Conservative Party colleagues. Sunak appointed lawmaker Greg Hands to chair the governing party, which is demoralized by dismal...
BBC

Coventry police concerns over unauthorised American bully dog meet

Police and councillors want to prevent an unauthorised meeting of dog owners taking place in Coventry after an official event was cancelled. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) event at the Coventry Building Society Arena was stopped after welfare concerns were raised by BBC Panorama. Social media accounts were now...
The Independent

Some Brexiteers will admit EU exit has been a ‘disaster’ – Amber Rudd

Former home secretary Amber Rudd has claimed that some Brexiteers, after “a drink or two”, will admit that the decision to leave the EU has been a “disaster”.Ms Rudd, who stood down as an MP in 2019 amid internal Tory Party clashes over the handling of Brexit, also said she could not be in politics any longer because “you have to be able to say Brexit is a success to be a spokesperson for the Conservative Party”.In an interview with the Desperately Seeking Wisdom podcast, hosted by former Downing Street communications chief Sir Craig Oliver, Ms Rudd reflected on her...
The Independent

Nadine Dorries: I’m A Celebrity star and Boris Johnson loyalist

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries said she will stand down as MP for Mid Bedfordshire at the next general election.Ms Dorries, who has been an MP since 2005, criticised “the lack of cohesion” and “the sheer stupidity” of MPs who “got rid of Boris Johnson” as she announced her departure from Parliament on an episode of her TalkTV show, which is due to air on Friday evening.In a clip previewing her announcement, the Tory MP and Johnson loyalist said: “Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris Johnson are already asking themselves the question: who next?“And I’m...
BBC

MP Lee Anderson: New deputy Tory chairman clashes with radio presenter

The new deputy chairman of the Conservative Party has clashed with a radio presenter over accusations of dishonesty. MP Lee Anderson was asked by BBC radio presenter Verity Cowley about a video of him setting up a doorstep encounter during the 2019 election campaign. In response, he asked the presenter...
The Independent

Business Secretary criticised for saying ‘no given’ steel industry will survive

The Business and Trade Secretary has faced criticism over her “undermining” comments about the future of the steel industry.Kemi Badenoch, asked on Sky News whether the UK “come what may would always need to have a steel industry”, said: “Nothing is ever a given.”In the interview conducted during her trip to Italy, the Cabinet minister said there was a “bigger picture around steel beyond just saving this particular company or helping this particular community”.Having only been appointed on Tuesday to head the newly created Department for Business and Trade, Ms Badenoch said she needed to “sit down and look at...
The Independent

Scottish MP Stewart McDonald says emails stolen by Russian hackers

Scottish MP Stewart McDonald has claimed his emails have been hacked by a Russian spy service.The Scottish National Party (SNP) MP for Glasgow South told the BBC his emails were stolen and he feared they would be made public after he fell victim to a phishing scam.Mr McDonald told the broadcaster the incident had occurred in early January when a hacking group believed to be linked to Russia’s intelligence services emailed him pretending to be a member of his staff.After clicking on the document which was sent from the staff member’s actual email address, the MP entered his login details...

