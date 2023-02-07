Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
tspr.org
McDonough County declines payment offer from pipeline company
For now, McDonough County won’t consider a monetary offer from Navigator Heartland Greenway, which wants to build a carbon dioxide pipeline through the region. The company offered the county $600,000 a year for 30 years in exchange for cooperation on the pipeline. County leaders received the proposal on Jan....
Water Assistance Program in Illinois: Households with $2,852 to $8,778 income can get an extra $2,500 or $5,000
Life in Illinois is both easy and difficult. Of course, it is easy for people who are earning sufficiently and have their own homes. On the other hand, so many people are struggling for their survival. These are especially the ones who don’t have jobs, their own homes, and proper clothing and healthcare facilities.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Reactivate Illinois community solar program enrollment begins
Illinois residents can begin reaping the benefits of solar power offsetting steadily rising energy prices on their utility bills. Solstice Power Technologies, a customer management platform for community solar development, this week is beginning to enroll subscribers on three low-to-moderate-income (LMI) community solar projects developed by Reactivate, a joint venture of developer Invenergy and Lafayette Square, an impact investment fund.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Illinois pork producers elect new leadership
The 2023 Illinois Pork Producers Association delegate body recently elected four at-large directors and three new district directors. The IPPA board consists of six district representatives, twelve at-large positions, and representatives from the following organizations: Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois Purebred Swine Council, National Pork Board and National Pork Producers Council. They meet quarterly to discuss promotion of pork products and meeting the needs of pig farmers across the state.
Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO
(The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, Decatur Jewelry & Antiques and about 2,100 other plaintiffs in the group “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County.” From the capitol in...
Illinois utility says transition to clean energy is reason for rate hikes
(WTVO) — Ameren Illinois says the transition to clean energy standards is what’s behind price increases being proposed by the Illinois Commerce Commission. Ameren is asking for a $160 million increase in natural gas rates and a $425 million electric rate hike over the next four years. According to The Center Square, Ameren Communications Director […]
qrockonline.com
Illinois Aims to Add More Wind Farms
One of five turbines of America's first offshore wind farm, owned by the Danish company, Orsted, stands off the coast of Block Island, R.I., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists...
Illinois announces $40M program for ‘megasites’. What are they, and could they benefit Galesburg?
A local economic development official says the creation of a $40 million state grant program to incentivize the creation of “megasites” could be beneficial to Galesburg and the Knox County area. Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday announced the creation of a $40 million grant program to incentivize the...
National store chain closing another Illinois location
A popular national store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Illinois early next month. Read on to learn more. The Daily Herald recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Algonquin would be closing permanently early next month.
advantagenews.com
Challenges to Illinois’ gun ban a mix of success
While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban have dealt with equal protections. The argument is that the state cannot give one class of individuals, like current or retired police officers, certain rights while taking those same rights away from others.
Illinois lawmakers considering 26 weeks of paid leave for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would give workers in the state up to 26 weeks of paid leave. Any worker in the state who earns at least $1,600 in a year would be eligible for the program, according to the Illinois Time to Care Coalition. “We’ve heard from [workers],” […]
1470 WMBD
Pritzker announces $40 million grant program to promote development-ready ‘megasites’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced the creation of a $40 million grant program to incentivize the creation of large development-ready areas known as “megasites” across the state. Megasites are large swaths of land, developed to attract businesses such as manufacturing...
Gas Drops Under $3 in Illinois. Here’s Where You Can Find It.
For the past few weeks, it's been nearly impossible to find any gas available in Illinois that's under $3 a gallon, but if you pay attention and are in the right part of the state, it can be found. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas...
wlip.com
Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration
(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
thebengilpost.com
Illinois Conservation Police recruiting new class of trainees
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee. Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are vested with full state-wide police authority and are trained to the highest standards for law enforcement professionals in Illinois. Conservation police officers serve as an important link between IDNR and its constituencies, and they are often called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations.
As Illinois aims to add more wind farms, concerns raised about wildlife
(The Center Square) – As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists say there is a downside. Hundreds of thousands of birds and bats perish annually in collisions with turbine blades and other equipment at renewable energy installations. The country’s solar farms have a bird problem as well. Utility companies reportedly have been finding bird carcasses littering the ground...
977wmoi.com
DeDecker Family, Cambridge, Named IL Pork Family of the Year 2023
Each year, the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) honors a pork producing family who has contributed to the long-term success of the industry through leadership and pork promotion on the local and state levels. In 2023, IPPA proudly recognizes the DeDecker family of Cambridge as the IPPA Family of the Year.
Illinois law would require retailers to hire armed guards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill introduced in Springfield would require grocery stores, gas stations, banks, and pawn shops to hire armed security guards. The “Armed Security Protection Act,” introduced by Rep. Thaddeus Jones (D-Calumet City), would require businesses to hire their own security to cover all the hours they are open to the public. […]
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
