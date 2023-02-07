ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

McDonough County declines payment offer from pipeline company

For now, McDonough County won’t consider a monetary offer from Navigator Heartland Greenway, which wants to build a carbon dioxide pipeline through the region. The company offered the county $600,000 a year for 30 years in exchange for cooperation on the pipeline. County leaders received the proposal on Jan....
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
pv-magazine-usa.com

Reactivate Illinois community solar program enrollment begins

Illinois residents can begin reaping the benefits of solar power offsetting steadily rising energy prices on their utility bills. Solstice Power Technologies, a customer management platform for community solar development, this week is beginning to enroll subscribers on three low-to-moderate-income (LMI) community solar projects developed by Reactivate, a joint venture of developer Invenergy and Lafayette Square, an impact investment fund.
ILLINOIS STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

Illinois pork producers elect new leadership

The 2023 Illinois Pork Producers Association delegate body recently elected four at-large directors and three new district directors. The IPPA board consists of six district representatives, twelve at-large positions, and representatives from the following organizations: Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois Purebred Swine Council, National Pork Board and National Pork Producers Council. They meet quarterly to discuss promotion of pork products and meeting the needs of pig farmers across the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO

(The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, Decatur Jewelry & Antiques and about 2,100 other plaintiffs in the group “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County.” From the capitol in...
ILLINOIS STATE
qrockonline.com

Illinois Aims to Add More Wind Farms

One of five turbines of America's first offshore wind farm, owned by the Danish company, Orsted, stands off the coast of Block Island, R.I., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Challenges to Illinois’ gun ban a mix of success

While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban have dealt with equal protections. The argument is that the state cannot give one class of individuals, like current or retired police officers, certain rights while taking those same rights away from others.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois lawmakers considering 26 weeks of paid leave for workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would give workers in the state up to 26 weeks of paid leave. Any worker in the state who earns at least $1,600 in a year would be eligible for the program, according to the Illinois Time to Care Coalition. “We’ve heard from [workers],” […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wlip.com

Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration

(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
ILLINOIS STATE
thebengilpost.com

Illinois Conservation Police recruiting new class of trainees

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee. Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are vested with full state-wide police authority and are trained to the highest standards for law enforcement professionals in Illinois. Conservation police officers serve as an important link between IDNR and its constituencies, and they are often called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

As Illinois aims to add more wind farms, concerns raised about wildlife

(The Center Square) – As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists say there is a downside. Hundreds of thousands of birds and bats perish annually in collisions with turbine blades and other equipment at renewable energy installations. The country’s solar farms have a bird problem as well. Utility companies reportedly have been finding bird carcasses littering the ground...
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

DeDecker Family, Cambridge, Named IL Pork Family of the Year 2023

Each year, the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) honors a pork producing family who has contributed to the long-term success of the industry through leadership and pork promotion on the local and state levels. In 2023, IPPA proudly recognizes the DeDecker family of Cambridge as the IPPA Family of the Year.
CAMBRIDGE, IL
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
