The District 6 Class 4-A basketball tournament has been set. All games will be played at Coffee County High School beginning Monday, February 13, 2023. At 6 pm on Monday, the #2 seed Coffee County girls will play #3 seed Franklin County, followed by #1 seed Warren County vs #4 seed Shelbyville. Coffee County and Warren County tied for the regular season championship. The Lady Pioneers won the coin flip for the #1 seed. The girls’ 3rd place game will be played at 6 pm Friday, February 17, with the championship game to follow.
Todd County Central honored its boys’ and girls’ basketball and cheerleading seniors on Tuesday during a doubleheader with Warren East. Check out these photos of the players and their families.
This game mainly meant deciding between the second seed when the two 32nd District rivals meet again in the district semifinals at Simon Kenton in a few weeks. The Walton-Verona Bearcats (17-9) earned it with a 49-47 win over the visiting Grant County Braves (21-6). Walton-Verona finished 2-1 in district seed play and Grant County finished 1-2.
All three 37th District girls basketball seed games came with the usual intensity. All three teams have tried to win with tenacious defense and balanced scoring offensively this season. The final battle had the Scott Eagles travel across the Licking River to face the Bishop Brossart Mustangs needing the win to take that top seed in the district tournament and earn a berth into the 10th Region Tournament. On the other side, Brossart needed to win to force a draw for that top spot and members of the Campbell County Camels attended the game hoping for a Brossart win for the same reason.
If I were to ask you to list the iconic fixtures of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, you would undoubtedly mention both bourbon and basketball. What would happen, say, if these two icons collaborated? That hypothetical was explored and executed by University of Kentucky Men's Basketball royalty. The result? The 78 Legends release of an iconic, limited-edition bourbon.
