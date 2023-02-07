ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Listen to the State of the Union Address

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Listen to the State of the Union Address, Tuesday night at 9pm on NewsRadio 920 & 104.7FM. President Joe Biden will address a divided Congress for the first time as he delivers the State of the Union on Tuesday (February 7) night at 9 p.m. ET. Biden will...
Migrant crisis is Biden-caused ‘catastrophe,’ Rep. Elise Stefanik says

President Biden’s handling of the border with Mexico has left the US in “an absolute catastrophe” — one that is now being felt in the northernmost reaches of New York, a top House Republican told The Post on Tuesday. “The situation at the southern border is an absolute catastrophe that has gotten worse under Joe Biden,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the House Republican Conference chairwoman, said ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address. “We just don’t have migrants filling New York City’s hotels. We have buses of migrants going right through my district! This failure to control the border...
Kansas lawmakers respond to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union

WASHINGTON DC, Kan. (WIBW) - President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. Kansas lawmakers gave their responses to the address. Sen. Roger Marshall criticized the president for what he calls federal overreach and irresponsible spending. “Instead of recently announcing that he will be extending...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Bidens take $250K loan on Rehoboth home as feds, House probe Joe and Hunter; docs scandal intensifies

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden took out a $250,000 line of credit against their home in the Delaware beach town of Rehoboth – as federal investigators probe both the president and his son, Hunter, a new report reveals.  The Bidens secured the loan – which allows them to borrow the quarter of a million dollars against the home’s equity – on Dec. 5, according to county records reviewed by Fox News.  It’s unclear from any paperwork why the couple took out the line of credit on the home, reportedly purchased in 2017 for nearly $3 million. The White House did...
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
Metal fencing around Capitol frequent, controversial security measure

For the third year in a row, an eight-foot, black metal fence will surround the U.S. Capitol complex during an address to Congress by President Joe Biden. The fencing was erected this weekend and will remain in place through at least Wednesday, surrounding the 175,000 square-foot Capitol grounds complex.The fencing, which is plastered with signs reading "Area closed by order of the United States Capitol Police Board," has become an increasingly common and controversial security measure in the two years since the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack. "It's traumatizing to our children and it sends a message that something is...
