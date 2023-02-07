Read full article on original website
Republicans Rip Biden for Fencing Off Capitol Before State of the Union
The fencing was previously erected in the wake of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and during last year's State of the Union address.
iheart.com
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Listen to the State of the Union Address
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Listen to the State of the Union Address, Tuesday night at 9pm on NewsRadio 920 & 104.7FM. President Joe Biden will address a divided Congress for the first time as he delivers the State of the Union on Tuesday (February 7) night at 9 p.m. ET. Biden will...
Migrant crisis is Biden-caused ‘catastrophe,’ Rep. Elise Stefanik says
President Biden’s handling of the border with Mexico has left the US in “an absolute catastrophe” — one that is now being felt in the northernmost reaches of New York, a top House Republican told The Post on Tuesday. “The situation at the southern border is an absolute catastrophe that has gotten worse under Joe Biden,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the House Republican Conference chairwoman, said ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address. “We just don’t have migrants filling New York City’s hotels. We have buses of migrants going right through my district! This failure to control the border...
WIBW
Kansas lawmakers respond to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union
WASHINGTON DC, Kan. (WIBW) - President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. Kansas lawmakers gave their responses to the address. Sen. Roger Marshall criticized the president for what he calls federal overreach and irresponsible spending. “Instead of recently announcing that he will be extending...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Mitt Romney appears to tell Republican fabulist George Santos 'you ought to be embarrassed'
Video footage showed Sen. Mitt Romney turn to serial liar Rep. George Santos on Tuesday evening, saying what looked to be: 'You ought to be embarrassed.'
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Bidens take $250K loan on Rehoboth home as feds, House probe Joe and Hunter; docs scandal intensifies
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden took out a $250,000 line of credit against their home in the Delaware beach town of Rehoboth – as federal investigators probe both the president and his son, Hunter, a new report reveals. The Bidens secured the loan – which allows them to borrow the quarter of a million dollars against the home’s equity – on Dec. 5, according to county records reviewed by Fox News. It’s unclear from any paperwork why the couple took out the line of credit on the home, reportedly purchased in 2017 for nearly $3 million. The White House did...
Kim Jong Un tells troops to prepare for war
After disappearing for 36 days, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un resurfaced Tuesday during a meeting with military officials and ordered his country to “prepare for war.”
What did Mitt Romney say to George Santos before State of the Union speech?
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney and new Republican Rep. George Santos had a tense exchange on the House floor before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech. What was said?
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Companies linked to embattled congressman George Santos draw scrutiny. What we know.
Santos' work with major banks was false, and his recent professional history all leads back to a fund that federal regulators called a Ponzi scheme.
Metal fencing around Capitol frequent, controversial security measure
For the third year in a row, an eight-foot, black metal fence will surround the U.S. Capitol complex during an address to Congress by President Joe Biden. The fencing was erected this weekend and will remain in place through at least Wednesday, surrounding the 175,000 square-foot Capitol grounds complex.The fencing, which is plastered with signs reading "Area closed by order of the United States Capitol Police Board," has become an increasingly common and controversial security measure in the two years since the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack. "It's traumatizing to our children and it sends a message that something is...
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
House Republicans open investigation into Biden's classified documents
House Republicans announced Friday they have opened an investigation into the classified documents that were found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home and his former Washington office.
