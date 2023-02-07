What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Food With Soul: Zapiekanka Polish Pizza! Open-faced sandwiches, especially made with crusty artisan breads, are incredibly satisfying when craving a pizza-like meal. Although now there are a bazillion variations of the traditional Polish snack originally sold by street vendors, this recipe serves as a starting point for something new and different. Sauces may range from tomato ketchup to spicy sriracha to garlic mayo. It’s all about the cravings of the moment.

2 DAYS AGO