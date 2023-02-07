Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to Essex County Tournament semifinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last week, the Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 2-1 to raise its record to 17-3 on the season. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the top-seeded Pirates defeated No. 8 seed Irvington 78-44 in the quarterfinal round of the 76th Essex County Tournament at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. This Saturday, they will face No. 4 seed Montclair Immaculate Conception at 3 p.m. at West Orange High School in the semifinal round.
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football players sign with universities
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School held a ceremony for several IHS senior football players who signed with their respective universities. The ceremony took place in the IHS gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Famah Toure, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver, signed with Rutgers University. Nasir Addison, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound...
Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot
MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd. The Maplewood Police officer immediately notified the police department by radio. Additional police officers promptly responded to the CHS gymnasium parking lot about 8:30pm. Upon their arrival, due to the size of the crowd and the multiple fights, they requested mutual aid from South Orange and Millburn...
lobbyobserver.org
Opinion: WHS Cheating Scandal: A Violation of WHS’s Core Values
As a lot of us have heard, WHS experienced a big cheating scandal during midterms. If you have not heard of this misconduct and are just hearing about it now, then I suggest you continue reading. Two weeks ago the week before midterms a few students chose to break into a teacher’s classroom and take a picture of the midterm exam. Breaking into a teacher’s classroom and taking a picture of one’s midterm are both wrong and a violation of WHS’s Core Values.
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement in support of the Library Director's decision to keep the books on the shelves. His statement reads: “I strongly support the Glen Ridge Library Director’s decision to keep LGBTQ-themed books on the shelves of the Glen Ridge Public Library. Having access to and reading an LGBTQ-themed book has the power to promote understanding and respect. Recently, there have been far too many local episodes that are dividing our community. Let’s learn from our differences, overcome these obstacles and come together as one united Essex County.” There is meeting of the Glen Ridge Library Board tonight at the Ridgewood Ave. school at 8 p.m. at which time the issue will be addressed. Related article: "Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight
DeLucia’s in Raritan, NJ Gets Barstool’s Dave Portnoy’s Highest Rating Ever
I think over time, we've all become a little obsessed with Dave Portnoy and his pizza reviews. Whether you love or hate the Barstool Sports president, you have to admit his taste in pizza is immaculate. I don't think I've personally seen a review that I didn't agree with when...
Ice Spice High School Yearbook Photo Surfaces
One of Ice Spice's high school yearbook photos has surfaced online. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), a photo showing the "Munch (Feelin' U)" artist in her secondary school years surfaced online. The photo appears to have been taken from a high school yearbook and shows young Isis with straight black hair and a huge smile. Her government name, Isis Gaston, is listed under the photo.
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Business Alliance Wants Fitness Studios to Take Their Survey
Showcase your fitness studio with Hoboken’s Fitness in the Park program!. The City invites local fitness, yoga, and dance studios to participate in the free Fitness in the Park program this summer. The series offers residents a free sample of what local fitness, yoga and dance studios have to...
Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade Names Gabrielle Figueroa 2023 Grand Marshal
BAYONNE, NJ – 30 years after her grandmother, Kathleen O’Keeffe, led the Bayonne St. Patrick’s Day Parade, lifelong Hudson County resident Gabrielle Figueroa will serve as the Grand Marshal of the march down Broadway. The Bayonne parade will take place on Sunday, March 19. Gaby is the daughter of Nuala and Andres (Chico) Figueroa and sister of Kathleen and Michael, and a proud alumna of Holy Family Academy. She earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at the College of New Jersey in Sociology and School Counseling, and works as a school counselor at Roosevelt Elementary School in Kearny. Gabrielle’s maternal grandmother, Kathleen, hails...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Nostalgic for Portugal? New coffee house opens in Somerset County, NJ
🔴 POURtuga Coffee House has just opened on the Watchung Circle in Somerset County. 🔴 The owners had a vision to make guests feel like they were visiting their grandma's house in Portugal. 🔴 The place serves delicious Portuguese pastries and imported espresso. A new Portuguese coffee...
jerseydigs.com
Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts
During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
pix11.com
Black-owned Jefferson’s Cafe in NJ serves up authentic soul food
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Joan and Jim Jefferson, two Black restauranteurs behind “Jefferson’s Cafe” in New Jersey, have made a lasting impact on the community. The successful establishment has been running for 38 years and is a great spot to check out for those who love soul food. New York Living’s Kiran Dhillon was live in Montclair, New Jersey with an inside scoop of the restaurant.
N.J. has ZERO Michelin-starred restaurants. These 11 amazing spots deserve the award.
The Michelin Guide, the biggest name in fine dining, recently announced a new round of New York restaurants that had earned coveted Michelin stars. And again, New Jersey was left off the prestigious list. This means there are still no New Jersey restaurants with Michelin stars. Zero, zilch.
A $1,000,000 and 5 $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In New Jersey
It’s always so cool when someone in the area is a winner when it comes to the lottery. Whether it’s $1 or $1,000,000, it’s always cool when a local lottery player sees some money come back their way after the winning numbers are drawn. The Powerball jackpot...
Morristown's Imani Glover Found
The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe.The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8.&…
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
$25,000 fast cash jackpot won in Bayonne
BAYONNE, NJ – A player who bought their $2 Jersey Jackpot lottery ticket at Pyramid Traders in Bayonne won 20% of the progressive jackpot on Wednesday. The New Jersey Lottery Commission said that ticket is worth $24,916. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Pyramid Traders, 546 Broadway, Bayonne in Hudson County. The post $25,000 fast cash jackpot won in Bayonne appeared first on Shore News Network.
Meet Hoboken's Newest Police Officers
Hoboken Police Department swore in three new police officers on Thursday, Feb. 9. The new officers are: David Chicara, Keven De La Cruz and Shawn Sodora. Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla, Public Safety Director Ken Ferrante, and Police Chief Steven Aguiar participated in the swearing-in ceremony. "These new officers will...
