Union City, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to Essex County Tournament semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last week, the Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 2-1 to raise its record to 17-3 on the season. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the top-seeded Pirates defeated No. 8 seed Irvington 78-44 in the quarterfinal round of the 76th Essex County Tournament at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. This Saturday, they will face No. 4 seed Montclair Immaculate Conception at 3 p.m. at West Orange High School in the semifinal round.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington HS football players sign with universities

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School held a ceremony for several IHS senior football players who signed with their respective universities. The ceremony took place in the IHS gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Famah Toure, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver, signed with Rutgers University. Nasir Addison, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound...
IRVINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd. The Maplewood Police officer immediately notified the police department by radio. Additional police officers promptly responded to the CHS gymnasium parking lot about 8:30pm. Upon their arrival, due to the size of the crowd and the multiple fights, they requested mutual aid from South Orange and Millburn...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
lobbyobserver.org

Opinion: WHS Cheating Scandal: A Violation of WHS’s Core Values

As a lot of us have heard, WHS experienced a big cheating scandal during midterms. If you have not heard of this misconduct and are just hearing about it now, then I suggest you continue reading. Two weeks ago the week before midterms a few students chose to break into a teacher’s classroom and take a picture of the midterm exam. Breaking into a teacher’s classroom and taking a picture of one’s midterm are both wrong and a violation of WHS’s Core Values.
TAPinto.net

Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves.  Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement in support of the Library Director's decision to keep the books on the shelves. His statement reads:  “I strongly support the Glen Ridge Library Director’s decision to keep LGBTQ-themed books on the shelves of the Glen Ridge Public Library. Having access to and reading an LGBTQ-themed book has the power to promote understanding and respect. Recently, there have been far too many local episodes that are dividing our community. Let’s learn from our differences, overcome these obstacles and come together as one united Essex County.” There is meeting of the Glen Ridge Library Board tonight at the Ridgewood Ave. school at 8 p.m. at which time the issue will be addressed. Related article: "Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
B93

Ice Spice High School Yearbook Photo Surfaces

One of Ice Spice's high school yearbook photos has surfaced online. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), a photo showing the "Munch (Feelin' U)" artist in her secondary school years surfaced online. The photo appears to have been taken from a high school yearbook and shows young Isis with straight black hair and a huge smile. Her government name, Isis Gaston, is listed under the photo.
YONKERS, NY
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Business Alliance Wants Fitness Studios to Take Their Survey

Showcase your fitness studio with Hoboken’s Fitness in the Park program!. The City invites local fitness, yoga, and dance studios to participate in the free Fitness in the Park program this summer. The series offers residents a free sample of what local fitness, yoga and dance studios have to...
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade Names Gabrielle Figueroa 2023 Grand Marshal

BAYONNE, NJ – 30 years after her grandmother, Kathleen O’Keeffe, led the Bayonne St. Patrick’s Day Parade, lifelong Hudson County resident Gabrielle Figueroa will serve as the Grand Marshal of the march down Broadway. The Bayonne parade will take place on Sunday, March 19.  Gaby is the daughter of Nuala and Andres (Chico) Figueroa and sister of Kathleen and Michael, and a proud alumna of Holy Family Academy.  She earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at the College of New Jersey in Sociology and School Counseling, and works as a school counselor at Roosevelt Elementary School in Kearny. Gabrielle’s maternal grandmother, Kathleen, hails...
BAYONNE, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts

During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Black-owned Jefferson’s Cafe in NJ serves up authentic soul food

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Joan and Jim Jefferson, two Black restauranteurs behind “Jefferson’s Cafe” in New Jersey, have made a lasting impact on the community. The successful establishment has been running for 38 years and is a great spot to check out for those who love soul food. New York Living’s Kiran Dhillon was live in Montclair, New Jersey with an inside scoop of the restaurant.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Morristown's Imani Glover Found

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe.The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8.&…
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

$25,000 fast cash jackpot won in Bayonne

BAYONNE, NJ – A player who bought their $2 Jersey Jackpot lottery ticket at Pyramid Traders in Bayonne won 20% of the progressive jackpot on Wednesday. The New Jersey Lottery Commission said that ticket is worth $24,916. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Pyramid Traders, 546 Broadway, Bayonne in Hudson County. The post $25,000 fast cash jackpot won in Bayonne appeared first on Shore News Network.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Meet Hoboken's Newest Police Officers

Hoboken Police Department swore in three new police officers on Thursday, Feb. 9. The new officers are: David Chicara, Keven De La Cruz and Shawn Sodora. Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla, Public Safety Director Ken Ferrante, and Police Chief Steven Aguiar participated in the swearing-in ceremony. "These new officers will...
HOBOKEN, NJ

