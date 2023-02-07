SUV sought after deadly hit & run in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20.

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta.

The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the 25 mile marker, about 15 miles north of the City of Aiken.

Officials say the victim was parked in the emergency lane with their flashers on. They exited their vehicle and attempted to walk across the highway when they were hit by an eastbound truck or SUV that did not stop.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries and will be autopsied Thursday in Newberry, S.C.

This is a developing story.

