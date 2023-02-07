ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

SUV sought after deadly hit & run in Aiken County

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HRvhm_0kf392i100

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20.

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta.

The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the 25 mile marker, about 15 miles north of the City of Aiken.

ALSO ON WJBF: One person dead after being ejected from vehicle in accident on I-20 exit ramp to I-520

Officials say the victim was parked in the emergency lane with their flashers on. They exited their vehicle and attempted to walk across the highway when they were hit by an eastbound truck or SUV that did not stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYCxB_0kf392i100

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries and will be autopsied Thursday in Newberry, S.C.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 2

Related
WJBF

Motorcycle & 18-wheeler collide in Aiken County, coroner called to scene

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol, along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s office have responded to a crash. The incident happened around 11:15 Thursday morning, in front of 1598 Columbia Highway. We’re told the wreck involves a tractor trailer and a motorcycle. The coroner has been […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Shooting at Aiken restaurant leaves one dead, one injured

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials in Aiken are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the shooting happened Wednesday evening around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of Burger King on York Street. The coroner says two individuals were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center for gunshot wounds.
AIKEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Victim in deadly Aiken area Burger King shooting identified

AIKEN, S.C. — An Aiken man is dead and another wounded following a shooting that happened Wednesday evening outside a fast-food restaurant. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Burger King in the 1100 block of York Street.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Beech Island credit union Robbery suspect arrested

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Thursday morning, investigators arrested 27-year-old James Antonio Frazier of Aiken in connection to a bank robbery. On February 2nd, around1:30 pm, deputies responded to Peach State Federal Credit Union located at 143 Old Jackson Road after being alerted to a gunman demanding money. It was reported that the suspect entered […]
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

Driver in Deadly Hit-and-Run Still Sought

The driver of a fatal hit-and-run in Aiken County earlier this week is still being sought. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene Monday on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 25. Fifty-eight-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta was hit by an SUV at 5:40 p.m. after she exited her...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Richmond County Deputy Jailer arrested after domestic incident

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On February 9th, approximately 3:15 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence of Deputy Jailer Diane Maultsby in reference to a domestic incident involving her juvenile son. Following an investigation by Criminal Investigation Division, Deputy Jailer Maultsby was arrested for Reckless Conduct. She has been placed on […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office locates missing man with dementia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing man with dementia. According to authorities, Carter has been located and returned home as of 12:45 p.m. Lawrence Carter, 64, was last seen on Wednesday at Red Lobster on Walton Way around 5 p.m. Carter suffers...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Aiken County I-20 hit-and-run victim identified

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run on I-20 Monday evening as fifty-eight-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. ---------- The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating after a person was hit and killed on I-20 Monday. Coroner Darryl Ables...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Woman dead after motor vehicle accident on Augusta Road in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – One woman is dead after a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday morning. Authorities say the incident happened at 9:41 A.M. on Augusta Road, which is also known as Highway 421. According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Vikki S. Choate, 64, of Beech Island, South Carolina, was unrestrained while driving a […]
WARRENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Beech Island woman dies in crash on Hwy 421

Warrenville, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash. According to the Coroner's Office, the crash occurred at 9:41 a.m. Feb. 8 on Hwy 421, also known as Augusta Rd. in Warrenville. Authorities say the victim, sixty-four-year-old Vikki S. Choate of Beech Island,...
WARRENVILLE, SC
wach.com

One shot dead, one injured in Aiken Burger King parking lot

An Aiken man is dead after being shot in a Burger King parking lot. He has been identified as 31- year-old Alan Black, Jr,. According to official's, the incident took place around 8:40 Wednesday night on 1110 York St. in Aiken. A second person was also shot. Both were taken...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

WJBF

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy