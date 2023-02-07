QVC's got major discounts on NFL team gear during Super Bowl week

Super Bowl 2023 is just around the corner, and whether you’re planning on watching the game at home or sharing the experience with friends and family, it’s essential to have the right merch on hand to show off your team spirit.

QVC might not be the first place you think of when it comes to football gear, but right now the home shopping giant is offering deep discounts on all NFL apparel and merchandise until the end of February. We went through QVC’s offerings and picked out 10 of our favorite NFL-themed items. We’ve got you covered, from drink coolers to dog jackets and everything in between.

Men's Tommy Hilfiger Pullover Crewneck Sweatshirt

There’s an overwhelming number of team apparel options on QVC in various styles and shades and catering to all preferences. One of our favorites is this subtle pullover crewneck sweatshirt from Tommy Hilfiger. Available in classic grey, it’s a stylish way to show your team support.

Little Earth NFL Dip Dye Scarf

If you’re looking for an accessory to toss over a sweatshirt or jersey, this Little Earth NFL Dip Dye Scarf will fit the bill — and keep you warm to boot. Available for every NFL team, it’s made with soft acrylic yarn.

Quilted Box Team Throw Blanket

Even if you are watching the big game indoors this year, you’ll be grateful for this quilted sherpa team throw blanket. It’s soft and warm, and the bold quilted design will leave no doubt of your team affiliation.

Little Earth NFL Plaid Blanket Scarf

If you’re torn between a scarf and a shawl, why not get both? We love a purchase that pulls double duty and this QVC find does just that: You can wear it wrapped around your neck as a warm scarf or drape over your legs as a blanket. This warm acrylic scarf sports a fancy plaid print along with your team’s logo.

NFL Pullover Colorblock Hooded Sweatshirt

Keep yourself warm and comfortable with this bold color-block hoodie. Available for most NFL teams, this hefty pullover will make a statement with your team’s colors and logos.

Little Earth Pet Puffer Vest

Want to share your team pride with your four-legged friends? This adorable pet puffer jacket will keep them warm and let everyone know which team you and your pet are rooting for. Available in various team colors, it’s the perfect gift for your puppy.

NFL Can Cooler

Whether tailgating, picnicking or watching the game at home, you’ve got to have cold beverages on hand. So why not simultaneously show your team spirit and keep your drinks frosty? This NFL can cooler is fully insulated, portable and can hold up to 10 cans.

Cloud Stretch Pillow Gift Set

Don’t limit your fandom to clothing — deck your sofa with this adorable set of NFL team pillows.

Women's Short Sleeve Lace Neck Athena Jersey

This Women’s Short Sleeve Lace Neck Athena Jersey is a fitting and flattering way to rep your favorite team. With a lace-up V-neck and rounded hem, it’s the perfect game-day closet staple.

NFL Women's Heathered Crewneck Sweatshirt

Bring a little bling to your Super Bowl party with this NFL Women’s Heathered Crewneck Sweatshirt emblazoned with the name of your favorite team in colorful sequins. The loud and proud sweatshirt looks great, and according to reviewers, it’s also surprisingly warm and comfy.