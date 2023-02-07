ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QVC's got major discounts on NFL team gear during Super Bowl week

By James Aitchison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4cFN_0kf38usr00

Super Bowl 2023 is just around the corner, and whether you’re planning on watching the game at home or sharing the experience with friends and family, it’s essential to have the right merch on hand to show off your team spirit.

QVC might not be the first place you think of when it comes to football gear, but right now the home shopping giant is offering deep discounts on all NFL apparel and merchandise until the end of February. We went through QVC’s offerings and picked out 10 of our favorite NFL-themed items. We’ve got you covered, from drink coolers to dog jackets and everything in between.

Men's Tommy Hilfiger Pullover Crewneck Sweatshirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCXqf_0kf38usr00

There’s an overwhelming number of team apparel options on QVC in various styles and shades and catering to all preferences. One of our favorites is this subtle pullover crewneck sweatshirt from Tommy Hilfiger. Available in classic grey, it’s a stylish way to show your team support.

Little Earth NFL Dip Dye Scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180ScK_0kf38usr00

If you’re looking for an accessory to toss over a sweatshirt or jersey, this Little Earth NFL Dip Dye Scarf will fit the bill — and keep you warm to boot. Available for every NFL team, it’s made with soft acrylic yarn.

Quilted Box Team Throw Blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fb88w_0kf38usr00

Even if you are watching the big game indoors this year, you’ll be grateful for this quilted sherpa team throw blanket. It’s soft and warm, and the bold quilted design will leave no doubt of your team affiliation.

Little Earth NFL Plaid Blanket Scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MUtp_0kf38usr00

If you’re torn between a scarf and a shawl, why not get both? We love a purchase that pulls double duty and this QVC find does just that: You can wear it wrapped around your neck as a warm scarf or drape over your legs as a blanket. This warm acrylic scarf sports a fancy plaid print along with your team’s logo.

NFL Pullover Colorblock Hooded Sweatshirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVIeg_0kf38usr00

Keep yourself warm and comfortable with this bold color-block hoodie. Available for most NFL teams, this hefty pullover will make a statement with your team’s colors and logos.

Little Earth Pet Puffer Vest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRQ8U_0kf38usr00

Want to share your team pride with your four-legged friends? This adorable pet puffer jacket will keep them warm and let everyone know which team you and your pet are rooting for. Available in various team colors, it’s the perfect gift for your puppy.

NFL Can Cooler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rL1Pd_0kf38usr00

Whether tailgating, picnicking or watching the game at home, you’ve got to have cold beverages on hand. So why not simultaneously show your team spirit and keep your drinks frosty? This NFL can cooler is fully insulated, portable and can hold up to 10 cans.

Cloud Stretch Pillow Gift Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuP2l_0kf38usr00

Don’t limit your fandom to clothing — deck your sofa with this adorable set of NFL team pillows.

Women's Short Sleeve Lace Neck Athena Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdQAi_0kf38usr00

This Women’s Short Sleeve Lace Neck Athena Jersey is a fitting and flattering way to rep your favorite team. With a lace-up V-neck and rounded hem, it’s the perfect game-day closet staple.

NFL Women's Heathered Crewneck Sweatshirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVGNw_0kf38usr00

Bring a little bling to your Super Bowl party with this NFL Women’s Heathered Crewneck Sweatshirt emblazoned with the name of your favorite team in colorful sequins. The loud and proud sweatshirt looks great, and according to reviewers, it’s also surprisingly warm and comfy.

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Super Bowl-bound NFL players had plenty of laughs when asked about Tom Brady’s thirst trap tweet

A group of Super Bowl-bound NFL players got a chance to troll Tom Brady after he posted a picture of himself in his underwear on Twitter this week. Yes, Brady lost a Twitter bet and had to pose in his name-brand undies in a tweet. It was the selfie that briefly broke NFL Twitter, leaving everyone cringing at a picture of Brady posing in his underoos.
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos coach Sean Payton kicks Russell Wilson's personal coaches out of facility

When quarterback Russell Wilson arrived at the Denver Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center last spring, he brought an entourage with him. Wilson was accompanied by Jake Heaps, his personal quarterback coach, and other members of his personal staff. Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Denver’s head coach at the time, allowed Wilson’s personal crew in the facility.
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Katya Suh, wife of Eagles’ Ndamukong Suh, opens up on NFL ‘sisterhood’ before Super Bowl

There is a special “sisterhood” among the significant others of professional athletes, and as the partners of Eagles and Chiefs players make their way to Arizona for Super Bowl 2023, Katya Suh is savoring this unique ride with her peers. “We’re all kind of going through this version of life together,” Katya, the wife of Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, recently told The Post. “Whether you’re a rookie coming in, there’s women in front of you who have done it before you. Or if you’re a vet, there are other vets as well, and you can help and kind of show people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Michael Irvin sent home by NFL Network from Super Bowl after woman’s complaint

Michael Irvin has been sent home from NFL Network’s Super Bowl 2023 coverage after a woman at a hotel made an unspecified complaint. “Michael Irvin will not be part of the NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” NFL Network spokesman Alex Reithmiller said in a statement to The Post. Irvin, 56, told his side of the incident on an interview with “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas on Wednesday morning. “Sunday night … when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, ‘I just went straight to the room,'” Irvin said. “But I...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team

When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson Talk Family, Fertility — and Football — Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The NFL reporters sit down with PEOPLE to talk about their special bond on and off the field ahead of Fox's Super Bowl LVII coverage Charissa Thompson will never forget what it was like meeting Erin Andrews in person for the first time 10 years ago when they both worked at ESPN. "She flies out the door and she was like, 'Welcome, I'm here for you,'" Thompson, 40, tells PEOPLE exclusively at FOX's Los Angeles studios. "'Whatever you need, I've got your back.' We weren't friends or anything at this point." "I felt...
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Simms refusing to back down from Jalen Hurts criticism

Former quarterback and NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms has attracted a lot of attention for his takes about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts this season. The more Hurts succeeds, the more Simms seems to dig in against him. Simms continues to double down on his skepticism of Hurts, even ahead of the quarterback’s appearance in... The post Chris Simms refusing to back down from Jalen Hurts criticism appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Whiskey Riff

Terry Bradshaw Says It Would Be Great For Ratings If He Died On Air: “Maybe I Get A Statue Out Front”

Terry Bradshaw, a legend on and off the field. He’s been drawing some criticism lately for his football coverage, with a number of people on Twitter complaining about his old age. And it seems like he’s well aware of it. The Hall of Fame quarterback and current NFL analyst is known for his hilarious personality, and that personality was on full display while talking to FOX Sports reporters ahead of the Super Bowl. The 74-year-old hilariously told the reporters about […] The post Terry Bradshaw Says It Would Be Great For Ratings If He Died On Air: “Maybe I Get A Statue Out Front” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Comeback

Eagles star does not feel respected

This season, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick has emerged as one of the top pass rushers in the entire league, but as the team heads into the Super Bowl matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, he revealed that he doesn’t feel like he’s always given the proper amount of respect. This season, he finished Read more... The post Eagles star does not feel respected appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy