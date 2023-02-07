ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Presque Isle Boys Upset Caribou 37-31 [STATS]

Points were precious in Presque Isle on Wednesday, February 8th, but Presque Isle's Malachi Cummings erupted for 23 points and the Wildcats upset the Caribou Vikings 37-31. Presque Isle led 13-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 20-11 at the end of the 1st Half The Wildcats were up 29-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Caribou Girls Beat Presque Isle 52-30 [STATS]

The Caribou Girls Basketball Team beat the Presque Isle Wildcats 52-30 on Tuesday night, February 7th in Presque Isle. The Vikings led 15-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-17 at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou was on top 37-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
CARIBOU, ME
Aroostook County Closings & Delays for Friday, Feb. 10

MSAD1 (Presque Isle area schools) are closed Friday. No remote learning. RSU 39 (Caribou, Stockholm) schools) are closed Friday. Woodland Consolidated School is closed Friday. MSAD 24 (Van Buren) – Closed Friday. MSAD 45 (Washburn schools) are closed Friday. MSAD 20 (Fort Fairfield schools) are closed Friday. Easton schools...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Garage Lost in Fire and House Saved in Fort Kent, Maine

A garage in Fort Kent was a complete loss, but house nearby was saved after a structure fire Monday afternoon on South Perley Brook Road. Fire crews were battling the fully engulfed blaze at the garage when a house just 30 feet away started to catch on fire. Firefighters were able to save the home from burning down with damage limited to the exterior of the house. The garage is used for light fabrication storage and to store a machine for a paving company. according to WAGM TV News.
FORT KENT, ME
The Inside Scoop On The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival

One of the great things about living in Maine is the sheer number of festivals we have in the state. We have festivals centered around blueberries, potatoes, whoopie pies, clams... And, they are all great in their own way. You could really spend the majority of the year stopping by a different festival each weekend.
ROCKLAND, ME
