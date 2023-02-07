Read full article on original website
Presque Isle Boys Upset Caribou 37-31 [STATS]
Points were precious in Presque Isle on Wednesday, February 8th, but Presque Isle's Malachi Cummings erupted for 23 points and the Wildcats upset the Caribou Vikings 37-31. Presque Isle led 13-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 20-11 at the end of the 1st Half The Wildcats were up 29-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Caribou Girls Beat Presque Isle 52-30 [STATS]
The Caribou Girls Basketball Team beat the Presque Isle Wildcats 52-30 on Tuesday night, February 7th in Presque Isle. The Vikings led 15-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-17 at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou was on top 37-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Aroostook County Closings & Delays for Friday, Feb. 10
MSAD1 (Presque Isle area schools) are closed Friday. No remote learning. RSU 39 (Caribou, Stockholm) schools) are closed Friday. Woodland Consolidated School is closed Friday. MSAD 24 (Van Buren) – Closed Friday. MSAD 45 (Washburn schools) are closed Friday. MSAD 20 (Fort Fairfield schools) are closed Friday. Easton schools...
Two Teens Critically Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision in Northern Aroostook
Maine State Police report an 18-year-old Washburn man and a 15-year-old girl were seriously injured Monday afternoon when the SUV they were in drove into the path of another vehicle in Wallagrass, Maine. Troopers say Angel Bubar was operating a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek when he pulled out onto the Sly...
A Maine 17-Year-Old in Stolen Vehicle Reaches Speeds of 100 MPH in Police Chase
A 13 mile police chase reached speeds of 100 mph Monday in Wiscasset and Richmond in pursuit of two teenagers in stole a car. 17-Year-Old Driver in Stolen Vehicle Leads Police on Chase. The Wiscasset Police Department said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with no plates on the...
A Maine Tractor Trailer Driver Charged with OUI in New Hampshire
A Skowhegan man is charged with OUI after New Hampshire State Police noticed his erratic driving. New Hampshire State Police say Wyatt Damon, Junior, 23, of Skowhegan, Maine is charged with driving under the influence for an incident that happened on Tuesday in the town of Pembroke. Why Did the...
Miracle Rescue: Maine Dog Lost in the Woods for 42 Days Faced -20 Degree Temps
No pet owner wants to feel the anxiety of realizing that your beloved friend and family member has gone missing. That anxiety is compounded when a pet is lost during a stretch of weather that seems unsurvivable. But that anxiety was felt by a woman in Madison, Maine, in January, as her adored 7-year-old German Shepherd named Leigha went missing.
Island Falls Man Arrested for Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old man from Island Falls was arrested Thursday for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and a domestic violence assault. Firearm Displayed During “family fight”. Sheriff Shawn Gillen said Michael Charette Jr displayed a firearm during a “family fight in Island...
Garage Lost in Fire and House Saved in Fort Kent, Maine
A garage in Fort Kent was a complete loss, but house nearby was saved after a structure fire Monday afternoon on South Perley Brook Road. Fire crews were battling the fully engulfed blaze at the garage when a house just 30 feet away started to catch on fire. Firefighters were able to save the home from burning down with damage limited to the exterior of the house. The garage is used for light fabrication storage and to store a machine for a paving company. according to WAGM TV News.
The Inside Scoop On The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival
One of the great things about living in Maine is the sheer number of festivals we have in the state. We have festivals centered around blueberries, potatoes, whoopie pies, clams... And, they are all great in their own way. You could really spend the majority of the year stopping by a different festival each weekend.
Nicholas Lovejoy Gets 42 Year Sentence for Killing Mother of Twin Daughters
Nicholas Lovejoy from Waterville was sentenced Monday to 42 years in prison for shooting and killing Melissa Sousa, the mother of their twin daughters. Nicholas Lovejoy Sentenced to 42 Years Behind Bars. Lovejoy pleaded guilty to killing Sousa in her Waterville home in October of 2019, according to WVII News....
