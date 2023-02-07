A garage in Fort Kent was a complete loss, but house nearby was saved after a structure fire Monday afternoon on South Perley Brook Road. Fire crews were battling the fully engulfed blaze at the garage when a house just 30 feet away started to catch on fire. Firefighters were able to save the home from burning down with damage limited to the exterior of the house. The garage is used for light fabrication storage and to store a machine for a paving company. according to WAGM TV News.

FORT KENT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO