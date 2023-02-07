Read full article on original website
Related
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Santa Barbara Independent
ON Culture | The Super Bowl of SBIFF Panels
It’s so exciting to finally have the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in full swing. We’ve been on the beat getting stories ready for what feels like ages, and it’s really fun to see all of that finally start to come to fruition. I love the whole shebang but am particularly excited about the Writers Panel — an impressive group that includes the Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Todd Field (Tár), Kazuo Ishiguro (Living), Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness), Lesley Paterson (All Quiet on the Western Front), and Sarah Polley (Women Talking) — on Saturday, February 11 at 11 a.m. at the Arlington.
Santa Barbara Independent
Angela, Werner and More on Day One
“The queen is in the house,” SBIFF head Roger Durling announced, with fervor, last night at the Arlington Theatre, where veteran actress Angela Bassett was being feted for the Montecito Award. Of course, he was referring to her current Big Moment on screen, the Wakandan royalty who earned an Oscar nom for her performance in the second Black Panther film, Wakanda Forever.
Comments / 0