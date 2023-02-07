ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
Axios

China crashes Biden's State of the Union speech

China will be an uninvited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, as he takes credit for a resilient economy, celebrates record-low unemployment, and previews a broader domestic agenda. Why it matters: The stakes are high for Biden as he emphasizes a series of accomplishments...
The Hill

Here’s who’s responding to Biden’s State of the Union address

President Biden will deliver his much-anticipated annual State of the Union address Tuesday evening to a joint session of Congress, set to tout his administration’s successes over the last two years and outline political and legislative goals for 2023 and beyond.  The major party not in control of the White House will typically pick a…
Washington Examiner

Pence documents have 'quieted the storm' for Biden, but 'real winner' is Trump

The discovery of classified materials in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home could temper the political storm gathering around President Joe Biden as the investigations into his handling of secret documents get underway. Federal agents this month collected about a dozen documents marked classified from Pence’s home after...
WTWO/WAWV

Biden sets record with most words spoken in a State of the Union

President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday set the record for most words spoken at a such a speech in six decades, beating the former lead by just one word. Biden spoke 9,191 words, which is one more word than then-President Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union, according to a count from USA Today. […]
wznd.com

President Biden lays groundwork for future in State of the Union Address

Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address to a joint-session of Congress. President Biden began his address by congratulating House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his election. He then congratulated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the 118th Congress of the United States of America. The address also began with an offer by President Biden to reach a consensus with Republicans.
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Top Economic Adviser Is Out

Brian Deese, the director of the National Economic Council and a top White House adviser, is exiting his role, President Joe Biden said in a statement Thursday. Deese—who The New York Times said was commuting to D.C. from New England and whose exit was reportedly “long planned”—was “critical” to getting the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and more of Biden’s economic agenda passed, Biden said. “He has helped steer my economic vision into reality, and managed the transition of our historic economic recovery to steady and stable growth,” Biden said in his statement. Deese’s departure comes as the debt ceiling debacle enters a time crunch, and Biden didn’t offer information on a successor or when Deese would head out.Read it at Axios
iheart.com

TONIGHT: Biden State Of The Union Address To Tout Legislative Achievements

(Washington, DC) -- President Biden plans to tout his administration's legislative achievements when he delivers his State of the Union address tonight. In addition to making his case that he's gotten a lot done during his first two years in the White House, political analysts expect Biden to begin his pitch for a second four-year term. This comes against the backdrop of the latest Washington Post/ABC News poll showing that more than six in ten Americans surveyed think Biden has accomplished little or nothing since taking office.
