HANNAH SHAHZAD IS SPELLING BEE WINNER
Hannah Shahzad is the top speller in Washington County. She finished first in the annual Spelling Bee Tuesday night. After misspelling multiple second words, Hannah spelled topgallant and modular correctly for the win. Hannah is the daughter of Shandale Shahzad and is an 8th grade student at Brenham Junior High...
AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY PROGRAM AT CANNERY KITCHEN
The next installment of the James Emerson Dennis Jr. African American History Forum Series will be held this Monday night. The theme for the Forum Series is “Remembering the Past & Preparing for the Future.”. The forums are being held every Monday night during February, which is also African...
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS AVID PROGRAM
Brenham ISD’s AVID program will be this week’s subject on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. AVID Teacher Jenny Schaer will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program, which is offered at the junior high school and the high school to prepare students for success in college and in society.
BRENHAM POLICE, CPAAA, AND COPs HOLD AWARDS BANQUET
The Brenham Police Department along with the Citizens on Patrol and Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association had their annual awards banquet recently. Members of the Citizens on Patrol and Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association were recognized for their countless volunteer hours that they contribute to the Brenham Police Department, City of Brenham, and to the community this past year. It was shown that they contributed to over 8,000 volunteer hours. Also selected from the volunteer organizations and recognized was Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association Member of the Year, Rob Aguilar, and Citizens on Patrol Member of The Year, Frank Nowak. Both of these awards from the volunteer organizations were voted amongst their peers.
ARCHER ARCHER SEEKING SEAT ON BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
The founder of a nonprofit to assist people with disabilities is pursuing a spot on the Brenham School Board. Archer Archer will challenge Dr. Michael Altman for his seat on the school board. Archer, who is 26, has cerebral palsy and uses a power wheelchair. He is the creator of Archer’s Challenge, which has raised over $1 million for accessibility improvements and services in communities.
RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR EMERGE NATURALLY BY EMALEIGH
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) for a skin care service in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member, Emerge Naturally by Emaleigh, with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. at 2542 Ryan Street. Treatments provided include facials, waxing, eyelash and eyebrow tinting...
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD BREAKS GROUND, HEARS BOND PROJECT UPDATE
Burton ISD trustees on Wednesday broke ground at the site of the school facilities project and heard an update on how it is progressing. DSA Construction Management Project Manager Stad Tomlinson said some challenges have presented themselves with the weather, but work has begun for the stadium and crews are “adamant” about working whatever hours they can to keep on schedule.
BLINN ANNOUNCES CAMPUS PREVIEW DAYS
The Blinn College District invites high school students and their families to attend an upcoming Preview Day at Blinn-Brenham, Blinn-Bryan, or Texas A&M-RELLIS. Preview Days offer future Buccaneers the opportunity to explore Blinn’s academic and workforce programs, meet current students and faculty, and participate in campus tours guided by Blinn Student Ambassadors.
PARKS AND REC. BOARD MEETS WEDNESDAY
The Brenham Parks and Recreation Advisory Board met at noon Wednesday, and as the first order of business, elected a Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson for the New Year. Bill Betts was re-elected as the Chairman and Lee Chalmers will replace Ginger Bosse as the Vice-Chairperson. Moving into a work session, Public...
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD HOLDS MEETING FOR PUBLIC COMMENTS
The Brenham School Board held a Special meeting at noon Monday to hear from the public, comments about the Texas Academic Performance Report. No one showed up to comment. Sarah Cook, Dean of Instruction at the High School, went over what was in the report, but did not give any numbers from the report. Only the School Board members had those numbers, and they did not have any questions for her. She did say the numbers are available at the Central Office and online, at the Districts web site. The numbers she did share were from the Projected Proficiency Summary Report for Reading and Math. Ms. Cook said that COVID did have a big effect on the District, and in response, the School Board approved the Reading Horizons program:
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO HOLD WORKSHOP ON BOND PROJECT
Burton ISD trustees will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) for a workshop to discuss the school district’s bond project. The board will receive an update on facilities included in the improvements. Dirt work for the project began last month. After the workshop, trustees will hold an executive session for private consultation...
WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM
Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
Tanner Hoang left off Silver Taps February ceremony
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Silver Taps is held on nearly every first Tuesday of the month at Texas A&M University. The ceremony starts in the evening and honors the lives of current undergraduate and graduate students lost in the previous month. Organizers also connect with the families of those...
BLINN-BRENHAM THEATRE ARTS TO STAGE ‘VINEGAR TOM’ FEB. 16-19
“Vinegar Tom,” a tale of 17th-century witch hysteria and the fear of female empowerment, will be the next production of the Blinn College-Brenham Campus Theatre Arts Program. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18...
Classes back in session at closed down school in Montgomery Co. while law enforcement officers uses campus as training facility
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – What more can be done to protect kids in schools?. It is a question that has been asked after school shootings across the nation in recent years. In the months following the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May, Montgomery County saw an opportunity in a place where others saw a closed-down school.
Video: Junior high school student repeatedly hits another girl in Katy ISD classroom
KATY, Texas — A viral video posted on social media appears to show a Katy ISD junior high school student attacking another girl out of the blue in a classroom full of students. The video shows one girl repeatedly hitting another student while others stand by and watch. "Very...
BLINN COLLEGE COURIER RELEASING FOOTBALL BOARD GAME
Blinn College District courier Doy Keeton’s board game has been a labor of love, a story of determination, and a long time coming. Keeton, a courier on the Brenham Campus who has been with the College for 12 years, has finally seen the football board game he spent years developing make it to stores. “Sideline Strategy” is now available after a string of lucky coincidences, what he calls a touch of divine intervention, and expertise from the Blinn College Small Business Development Center (SBDC).
BRENHAM CUBETTE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
Coming off run that saw them go three rounds deep into the playoffs last season, the Brenham Cubettes get ready to start the 2023 campaign looking for more. Last season, the Cubettes went 25-11-2 on the season. They finished in a tie with A&M Consolidated for second place, with both teams having 11-5 district records, but then beat the Lady Tigers in a one game playoff.
REV. RANDY WELLS LAUNCHING INTERNATIONAL TOUR FOR NEW BOOK
Reverend Randy Wells of Brenham has authored a new book and invites the community to celebrate its release as part of an international book tour and college lecture series. The Fortnightly Club of Brenham will host a book signing today (Tuesday) from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library for Rev. Wells’ “Few Fathers – 6 Principles for Training Boys to Become Men”. The book signing is part of the Fortnightly Club's celebration of the 122nd birthday of the library.
COMMUNITY INVITED TO MONDAY NIGHT FAMILY DINNERS AT FIREMAN’S PARK PAVILION
A local nonprofit is hosting free dinners at Fireman’s Park in Brenham for everyone in the community to enjoy. Gather ‘N Grace, founded by All Things Acres Bake Shop owner Tara Royer Steele, holds the dinners each Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the park pavilion. Donations are welcome but are not necessary.
