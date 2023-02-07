ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Tops $100M At Global Box Office

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Continuing its powerhouse run at worldwide turnstiles, Shah Rukh Khan espionage actioner Pathaan has topped the global box office century mark, getting there in 12 days on Sunday and now with $103.6M through Monday. It is the first Bollywood movie to the $100M milestone without a China release.

The split sits at 526 gross crore ($64.2M) in India and $39.4M from overseas markets through Monday. Already, the Siddharth Anand-directed pic is the biggest Bollywood movie ever globally in the original Hindi language.

This is where it gets slightly confusing in terms of the records posted. Aamir Khan-starrers Dangal and Secret Superstar , both Bollywood titles, remain ahead of Pathaan on a worldwide basis, but that includes over $100M each from China where the movies were dubbed for local audiences. Similarly, Bajrangi Bhaijaan , which stars Salman Khan who also appears in Pathaan , is still ahead globally having had a dubbed China release. There is no word yet on a China window for Pathaan .

In India, where box office is measured in both gross and net, Yash Raj Films reports that Pathaan ‘s 438.5 crore net takings surpassed the net of KGF 2 ’s Hindi dubbed version (it was originally in the Kannada language) on Monday. Next ahead of Pathaan on a net basis is Baahubali 2 with a 510 crore ($61.7M) lifetime in Hindi (it was originally in Telegu). Whichever way you slice it, Pathaan , which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is having an incredible ride.

The lead offshore market is North America with $14.3M through Sunday. It will surpass RRR this week, while it is estimated it could overtake Baahubali 2 to become the biggest Indian movie ever there — it is already the top Hindi title.

In the UAE and Gulf States, the gross is $11.4M through Sunday. In the UAE it is the highest-grossing Indian film ever.

As of Sunday, the UK has grossed $4.15M, making Pathaan the first Indian film to ever cross £3M ($3.6M). On Monday, exhibitor Vue International’s Group Regional Director of Content, Eduardo Leal, praised the success, saying the chain has seen “huge audience demand for Pathaan …  Not only has the film broken box office records in its home market of India, but it is also breaking records globally, delivering the biggest opening week on record for a South Asian film in the UK… Pathaan is already almost twice as popular as the next best performing South Asian titles – Dhoom 3 and My Name is Khan . At Vue, we continue to show diverse content, providing entertainment for a broad range of interests and demographics.”

In Australia through Sunday, Pathaan counted A$4.1M ($2.8M) and is the leading Indian movie ever in the market, overtaking RRR and becoming the first to cross A$4M. New Zealand also counts Pathaan as the top Indian title of all time with NZ$1.18M ($745K).

Yash Raj celebrated the success on social media today:

Up ahead, Pathaan has a fairly clear run in the home market until Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania releases on February 17.

Community Policy