ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Biden To Press For Quadrupling Surcharge On Stock Buybacks And Renew Call For Billionaire Tax In State Of Union Address

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEGyU_0kf37qfq00

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST. A preview of the address released by the White House showed that Biden is likely to clamor for measures that may not go down well with corporations and their shareholders as well the wealthiest individuals.

What Happened: Stock buybacks are allowing corporations to funnel tax-advantaged payouts to wealthy and foreign investors instead of paying dividends that shareholders are required to pay taxes on, the White House said in the preview.

Biden will call for quadrupling the tax on corporate stock buybacks, which is currently at 1%. That said, the chances of the proposal going through a divided Congress are bleak. When the Biden administration created the 1% tax as part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, none of the Republicans voted for the proposal.

The Biden administration's rationale may have been that making buybacks costlier will likely motivate companies to use their cash to raise wages or invest in growth projects, which, in turn, will stimulate economic growth.

Biden will also call on Congress to pass his billionaire minimum tax that would ensure that the “wealthiest Americans no longer pay a tax rate lower than teachers and firefighters,” the White House said.

Incidentally, when this proposal was initially mooted as part of the Biden administration's "Build Back Better" infrastructure plan in 2021, many including Tesla CEO Elon Musk voiced their opposition.

Biden is also expected to flaunt his achievements in two years in office. “President Biden’s economic strategy led to a historic recovery with tangible benefits for workers and families,” the preview said.

Comments / 7

LocalGuy
2d ago

When will the half of the country that contributes absolutely nothing to the country’s finances begin to pay their fair share?

Reply
3
Related
msn.com

It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves

How many times have you heard President Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) berate the Trump tax cuts as “a giveaway to the rich?”. Biden and congressional Democrats now want to let expire major planks of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, former President Donald Trump's signature domestic achievement, particularly the incentives for American businesses to invest more here at home.
Tom Handy

Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
196K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy