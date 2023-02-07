Driver doesn’t fool anyone using Crown Royal bag to store her stash: North Royalton Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
Leith Weeden
2d ago
whats in the crown royal bag? seems street level? not medical grade? drug abuse? make any of this part make sense from a broken light?
Reply(2)
5
Attempted car theft leaves Elantra damaged: Parma Police Blotter
On Jan. 19, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road address regarding an attempted car theft. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said someone had attempted to steal their Hyundai Elantra from the parking lot. While the vehicle wasn’t stolen, the criminal caused damage to the Elantra.
Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter
At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
Seven cars stolen from Willoughby car dealership, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are searching for suspects after several vehicles were stolen Monday morning from a Willoughby car dealership that is across the street from the police station. Surveillance video from Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Willoughby, 36845 Euclid Ave., shows at least four suspects inside the dealership...
Suspect steals gas before disabling pump: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 16, police were dispatched to the Speedy gas station after an employee discovered suspicious activity involving a gas pump at the Pearl Road business. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said an unknown male suspect had filled up their tank using a device to disable the gas pump. The gas pump was subsequently rendered inoperable.
Drunken Hinckley driver doesn’t ‘do alphabet all of the time’: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 17, police observed a speeding black BMW make illegal lane shifts and nearly hit another vehicle while traveling south on I-77. While talking to the driver, the officer smelled alcohol. The man, who appeared to be chewing gum in an unsuccessful attempt to mask the smell of booze, told the officer that he had just left Parma and was headed to his home in Hinckley Township.
Quick-thinking residents foil fraud: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Jan. 10, a Harvest Lane resident came to the police station to report fraud. The man said earlier that day, his wife received an email from Chase Bank reviewing a checking application. This was confusing because they hadn’t put in for a checking account. Later that afternoon, the...
Man robbed of hair grooming supplies: South Euclid Police Blotter
A man, 18, reported Feb. 3 that someone had broken into his vehicle and stolen more than $1,000 worth of hair clippers and supplies. He said the passenger-side mirror was also broken off and placed inside the vehicle. He believed an ex-boyfriend of a girl he was visiting was responsible....
Man believes occupants of car in his driveway are selling daughter fentanyl: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:35 p.m. Feb. 3, a man, 58, reported that a car occupied by two men was in his driveway and that the men were selling what he believed to be fentanyl to his 26-year-old daughter. The woman had been released that day from a drug rehabilitation facility and her...
Woman caught with $2,500 worth of stolen goods from four mall stores: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 5:45 p.m. Feb.. 3, police arrested a Cleveland woman, 26, for stealing merchandise from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place. The woman was also found to be in possession of goods stolen from the mall stores Hollister, Victoria’s Secret and Sephora. The total amount of stolen merchandise amounted to $2,561.07.
Drunken woman does all she can to avoid her parents: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 6, a Swagelok employee reported that a man, 21, was in the parking lot trying to drop off a drunken Highland Heights woman, also 21, to a worker at the business. Responding officers learned that the woman did not want to be taken to her home...
Drunken driver arrested after traveling 100 mph on wrong side of freeway: Mayfield Police Blotter
Around 12:40 a.m. Feb. 2, a vehicle entered the village driving more than 100 mph while traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-271. The incident was reported by multiple agencies, as the vehicle had also been traveling in the wrong lanes while coming from the east on Interstate 90.
Resident calls police after $2,500 check is altered and cashed: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Jan. 5, a Crosswinds Lane resident came to the police station to report a fraud. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
iheart.com
Bay Village Police Blotter: Two Drivers Charged With Passing School Buses
On 01/30/2023, at 1500 hrs, a Bay Village School District Bus Driver reported that someone had passed his stopped school bus with his red lights flashing and stop sign deployed. The incident occurred in the 30000 block of Wolf Rd. After reviewing the video, and a brief investigation, the driver was identified. The female driver was a 38-yoa Avon Lake resident. She was cited for Passing a Stopped School Bus and will face charges at RRMC.
Truck driver shot during I-71 road rage incident: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting.
cleveland19.com
Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from the parking lot of Dollar General, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The silver 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from 1529 S. Main St. around 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to police.
Door shattered at former cinema at Belle Oaks: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A security guard at the Belle Oaks property located a shattered glass door at the former Regal Cinema Jan. 31. The incident was documented. Officers responded just after midnight Feb. 3 to a report of woman with pigtails causing a disturbance while leaving Five Points Grille. They located her walking...
Girl attacked while heading to bus stop: Streetsboro police
Streetsboro police are investigating after a suspect reportedly attacked a minor as she was heading to the bus stop on Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
Crack cocaine, marijuana seized in Ravenna after 6-month investigation
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-month drug investigation led to the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana, and a gun from a Ravenna Township home, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The search warrant was executed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Portage...
Cleveland police offer steering-wheel locks to cut thefts of Hyundai, Kia vehicles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Citing a major jump in thefts, Cleveland police officials are handing out free anti-theft devices for residents with a 2015-2021 Kia or Hyundai vehicles. In December and January, nearly 900 Kias and Hyundais were stolen in the city, according to city officials and the office of the Cuyahoga County prosecutor.
Indictment: Carjackers armed with AK-47s targeted women at Cleveland-area gas stations
The three suspects made an illicit enterprise of carjackings across the county, and that they specifically targeted women at area gas stations, according to their indictment.
