Strongsville, OH

Cleveland.com

Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter

At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man shot to death in East Cleveland, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the city on Wednesday. Police were called about 6:30 p.m. to the area of Eddy and Hartshorn roads for calls that shots had been fired. Officers found a man on the ground in front of an apartment building in the 1700 block of Hartshorn Road, police added. The victim had been shot multiple times.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from the parking lot of Dollar General, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The silver 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from 1529 S. Main St. around 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to police.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Drunken Hinckley driver doesn’t ‘do alphabet all of the time’: Broadview Heights Police Blotter

On Jan. 17, police observed a speeding black BMW make illegal lane shifts and nearly hit another vehicle while traveling south on I-77. While talking to the driver, the officer smelled alcohol. The man, who appeared to be chewing gum in an unsuccessful attempt to mask the smell of booze, told the officer that he had just left Parma and was headed to his home in Hinckley Township.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

2 arrested after 80-year-old woman knocked to ground during purse-snatching

AKRON, Ohio — Two men are facing criminal charges after an 80-year-old woman was knocked to the ground in a parking lot and her purse was stolen. Police say the incident occurred at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of North Portage Path. The victim tells police a male approached her in the parking lot and pushed her down, then forcefully took her purse. The woman suffered a cut to her arm in what police call a “heartless” attack.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

