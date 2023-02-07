Read full article on original website
Man robbed of hair grooming supplies: South Euclid Police Blotter
A man, 18, reported Feb. 3 that someone had broken into his vehicle and stolen more than $1,000 worth of hair clippers and supplies. He said the passenger-side mirror was also broken off and placed inside the vehicle. He believed an ex-boyfriend of a girl he was visiting was responsible....
Drunken woman does all she can to avoid her parents: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 6, a Swagelok employee reported that a man, 21, was in the parking lot trying to drop off a drunken Highland Heights woman, also 21, to a worker at the business. Responding officers learned that the woman did not want to be taken to her home...
Drunken driver arrested after traveling 100 mph on wrong side of freeway: Mayfield Police Blotter
Around 12:40 a.m. Feb. 2, a vehicle entered the village driving more than 100 mph while traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-271. The incident was reported by multiple agencies, as the vehicle had also been traveling in the wrong lanes while coming from the east on Interstate 90.
Girl attacked while heading to bus stop: Streetsboro police
Streetsboro police are investigating after a suspect reportedly attacked a minor as she was heading to the bus stop on Wednesday.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox 8 I-Team: Woman calls 911, says she ‘had to shoot’ her boyfriend in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS (WJW) – Cleveland Heights police are investigating a shooting after a woman called 911 to say she shot her boyfriend. A 37-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene, the City of Cleveland Heights later confirmed to FOX 8. The call was made around 2:48 a.m. on...
Resident calls police after $2,500 check is altered and cashed: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Jan. 5, a Crosswinds Lane resident came to the police station to report a fraud.
37-year-old man allegedly killed by girlfriend in Cleveland Heights following 'altercation'
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was allegedly killed by his girlfriend on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. City officials told 3News that officers responded...
Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter
At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
Attempted car theft leaves Elantra damaged: Parma Police Blotter
On Jan. 19, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road address regarding an attempted car theft. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said someone had attempted to steal their Hyundai Elantra from the parking lot. While the vehicle wasn’t stolen, the criminal caused damage to the Elantra.
Suspect steals gas before disabling pump: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 16, police were dispatched to the Speedy gas station after an employee discovered suspicious activity involving a gas pump at the Pearl Road business. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said an unknown male suspect had filled up their tank using a device to disable the gas pump. The gas pump was subsequently rendered inoperable.
Truck driver shot during I-71 road rage incident: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting.
Quick-thinking residents foil fraud: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Jan. 10, a Harvest Lane resident came to the police station to report fraud. The man said earlier that day, his wife received an email from Chase Bank reviewing a checking application. This was confusing because they hadn’t put in for a checking account. Later that afternoon, the...
Door shattered at former cinema at Belle Oaks: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A security guard at the Belle Oaks property located a shattered glass door at the former Regal Cinema Jan. 31. The incident was documented. Officers responded just after midnight Feb. 3 to a report of woman with pigtails causing a disturbance while leaving Five Points Grille. They located her walking...
Man shot to death in East Cleveland, police say
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the city on Wednesday. Police were called about 6:30 p.m. to the area of Eddy and Hartshorn roads for calls that shots had been fired. Officers found a man on the ground in front of an apartment building in the 1700 block of Hartshorn Road, police added. The victim had been shot multiple times.
cleveland19.com
Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from the parking lot of Dollar General, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The silver 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from 1529 S. Main St. around 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to police.
Drunken Hinckley driver doesn’t ‘do alphabet all of the time’: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 17, police observed a speeding black BMW make illegal lane shifts and nearly hit another vehicle while traveling south on I-77. While talking to the driver, the officer smelled alcohol. The man, who appeared to be chewing gum in an unsuccessful attempt to mask the smell of booze, told the officer that he had just left Parma and was headed to his home in Hinckley Township.
Man believes occupants of car in his driveway are selling daughter fentanyl: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:35 p.m. Feb. 3, a man, 58, reported that a car occupied by two men was in his driveway and that the men were selling what he believed to be fentanyl to his 26-year-old daughter. The woman had been released that day from a drug rehabilitation facility and her...
Akron store workers rescue woman, lock doors to protect her from man threatening her, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman reportedly being followed by a man who was threatening to shoot her found safety inside a small tobacco shop in the North Hill neighborhood when workers locked the doors to prevent the man from getting inside. According to police, officers were called to Bill’s...
2 arrested after 80-year-old woman knocked to ground during purse-snatching
AKRON, Ohio — Two men are facing criminal charges after an 80-year-old woman was knocked to the ground in a parking lot and her purse was stolen. Police say the incident occurred at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of North Portage Path. The victim tells police a male approached her in the parking lot and pushed her down, then forcefully took her purse. The woman suffered a cut to her arm in what police call a “heartless” attack.
Woman caught with $2,500 worth of stolen goods from four mall stores: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 5:45 p.m. Feb.. 3, police arrested a Cleveland woman, 26, for stealing merchandise from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place. The woman was also found to be in possession of goods stolen from the mall stores Hollister, Victoria’s Secret and Sephora. The total amount of stolen merchandise amounted to $2,561.07.
