floridapolitics.com
Jax mayoral candidate Daniel Davis spends more than $1.1M in January
Republican fundraising leader retains $3M for stretch run for March 'First Election.'. The leading fundraiser in the race for Jacksonville Mayor recorded a seven-figure spend last month. Republican Daniel Davis, the CEO of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, spent more than $96,000 in hard money in January, with an additional...
residentnews.net
Darkness and Light: A beacon of hate unites a community and reveals the darkness of politics
A beam of light momentarily turned downtown into a beacon of darkness, as antisemitic actors projected a cross and swastika across the face of the CSX building on Jan. 14. But the actors’ intended goal of hate appeared to have had the opposite effect, as the city of Jacksonville immediately rallied behind its Jewish brothers and sisters, passing an emergency bill at the Jan. 24 city council meeting.
Florida schools removing classroom books to meet ‘Stop WOKE’ law; Clay County seeks to meet guidelines
Some Florida schools are covering up or removing books in their classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity, making it a felony for teachers to share certain materials with students.
fernandinaobserver.com
Commentary: A Voice of Reason from Suanne Thamm
Dear Readers: Some of you may remember that before I wrote for the Fernandina Observer, I occasionally mailed out opinion pieces that I entitled THAMM-O-GRAMMS. Not sure whether I will resume at the pace and level that I once wrote, but I thought that the issue raised at last night’s meeting was important enough to dust off the old keyboard and issue …
1960s Civil Rights activist told he could not speak at Duval school, one he has spoken at before
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was active in the civil rights movement in Jacksonville in the 1960’s is no longer welcome to speak at a school. Rodney Hurst has spoken to students for years, sharing his experiences about racism in Florida when he was a teenager and young man.
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville mayoral candidates diverge on diversity, equity, inclusion issues
Sharp disagreements emerged on confederate monuments, public school politics. Several candidates for Jacksonville Mayor discussed diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts and aspirations in a forum Tuesday night. Hosted by the Interfaith Center of Northeast Florida and moderated by WJCT’s Melissa Ross, the town hall event promised a break from...
Action News Jax Investigates: Odometer fraud on the rise in Jacksonville
There’s been a significant rise in odometer fraud, especially in Jacksonville. Action News Jax Investigates found it’s now cheaper and easier to do than ever before. And there is no trace of a crime left behind.
Jacksonville postal carrier sentenced for theft of mail
U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan has sentenced former Postal Service contract mail carrier Randolph Varbelow, 48, of Jacksonville to time served, approximately four months’ imprisonment.
Action News Jax Gets Real: Jacksonville clinic aims to end medical mistrust
Action News Jax is getting real about health care. For decades, a deep-rooted mistrust of the medical community has created healthcare barriers for families of color. A local clinic is working to rebuild trust to improve overall health in the community.
FBI confirms involvement in Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare IT security issue
The FBI's office in Jacksonville confirmed Monday to WTXL ABC 27 that it is assisting Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare (TMH) in the information technology security issue that impacted TMH Thursday.
Mandarin neighbors speak out against rezoning proposal ahead at town hall meeting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of Mandarin neighbors are fired up about a proposed rezoning they say would bring heavy traffic to an already busy residential area. Christ's Church owns the 11 acres on Livingston Rd. The church moved to Greenland but kept the property, where a sports complex sits. An application put in by the church asks the city to rezone the property for 100 new multifamily town homes. Katrina Aprile lives about 500 feet from the spot.
Riverfront 2025: Plans revealed for Riverfront and Downtown Jacksonville development
City leaders proposed big changes to Downtown Jacksonville and the Riverfront by 2025.
News4Jax.com
Amtrak passengers say train was stalled in Nassau County for hours
BRYCEVILLE, Fla. – An Amtrak spokesperson said Tuesday night a train that had stalled in Nassau County was moving again after being “temporarily disrupted due to mechanical issues.”. The spokesperson, Kimberly Woods, said the train, which was carrying 382 people, stopped in Callahan for crews to repair a...
One of Jacksonville’s first Black bus drivers dies
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the death of a man who made history by integrating the city’s bus system.
Jacksonville inmate died of fentanyl overdose, per Medical Examiner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The death of a 22-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail in December was the result of a fentanyl overdose, according to a report from the Medical Examiner's Office. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says units were initially dispatched to the jail in referenced to an unresponsive...
Red Cross logos to be removed from lifeguard station after donation to City of Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard station will be donated to Jacksonville Beach City, which means big changes for the face of the building. The agreement was approved during a City Council meeting Monday and comes after months of back and forth between the city and the Volunteer Life Savings Corps who used the building for lifeguard services.
denisesanger.com
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida: Beauty You Have To See
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Honestly? I did not know about Ponte Vedra Beach the first time I visited it. I was with a friend heading to Guana River Wildlife Management Area for a day of kayaking and hiking.
Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the public
The Town of Orange Park has set March 1 as a tentative opening date for Bradley Park Conservation at Nelson Point. Town Manager Sarah Campbell said at Tuesday night’s meeting that they’ve been working on a plan to open the park safely. She outlined a list of items that should be completed before they can open the park. One of those items was a community cleanup day on Saturday, February 18.
'I was scared': Jacksonville woman cites long captivity as murder defense
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video was difficult to hear and lasted hours. On Wednesday, jurors in the first-degree murder case against Tiara Hall listened to and watched home surveillance video of her final encounter with boyfriend Raynaldo Wolkooski on Nov. 29, 2021. Hall admits fatally shooting the 35-year-old –...
New University of Florida campus could be coming to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is joining the University of Florida to "explore" the idea of creating a new graduate campus in the city, Mayor Lenny Curry and UF President Ben Sasse announced Tuesday. The campus would focus on "innovative programs" in medicine, business and engineering. “We are excited about...
