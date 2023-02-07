Read full article on original website
Severe storms possible Wednesday night
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm and breezy weather will lead to increasing storm potential Wednesday night. WEDNESDAY: A good portion of the day should remain dry save for spotty/occasional showers. Expect an overcast day with some cloud breaks in the afternoon, helping temperatures reach the lower 70s. WEDNESDAY NIGHT:...
Warmer week ahead with storm chances Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay generally above average this week. Storm chances return Wednesday afternoon & evening. MONDAY: Expect a good supply of sunshine with highs well into the 60s, similar to Sunday!. TUESDAY: Clouds increase through the day with highs staying in the 60s. Spotty afternoon showers...
Arrests expected soon in Macon homicide
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police expect to make arrests soon in connection to a weekend homicide. Officers found London Rupert on the night of Friday, Feb. 3 in an SUV on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Someone shot Rupert in the head and he later died at a...
Tupelo police continue investigating Monday afternoon shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to a press release, two adult males showed up at NMMC’s emergency room around 12:45 Monday afternoon. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers located a crime scene in...
2 injuries reported in Clay County crash
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers reported two injuries in a Monday afternoon crash in Clay County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the crash happened shortly before 1:56 on Highway 50. A westbound pickup truck crashed head-on with an eastbound car.
Mother Goose teaches children manners, etiquette during Valentine’s party
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a lesson in manners and etiquette taught by Mother Goose during a Valentine’s Party. The party and lesson in etiquette took place during Mother Goose’s weekly story hour at the Columbus and Lowndes County Public Library. WCBI’s Allie Martin was a special guest of Mother Goose and he was able to help with the lessons.
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in West Point
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 25 drawings, a lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing! The player won an estimated $905,168 in the record-breaking jackpot run. This is the highest jackpot since the Mississippi Match 5 game launched in April 2021. The previous record amount of $665,000 was in […]
Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Amory Tuesday night
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed in an Amory homicide. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the victim is 34-year-old Dennis Trenard Ezell. Investigators said the shooting happened at 111th Street and J Avenue on Tuesday night. The suspect did turn himself...
Mississippi small town shooting ends with one dead, another in custody
A shooting in Amory has left one man dead and another in custody, police said. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Amory police received a call at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The reported shooting was at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street in the small Mississippi town. Police report...
Lady powerlifting team heads to compete for the North State title
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The average man can deadlift around 150 pounds. Some Monroe County ladies have surpassed that number and are ready to prove it. The Lady Dawgs Powerlifting Team of Aberdeen High School is getting ready to compete for the North State Title. It’s not a sport...
Police identify suspect in deadly Tuesday night shooting in Amory
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We learned new information about a deadly shooting in Amory and what may have sparked the gunfire. Now, 40-year-old Jermaine McIntosh is charged with murder. McIntosh turned himself in shortly after the shooting. He remains in the Monroe County jail. Investigators say shots rang out...
Annunciation Catholic School donates $1,200 to Loaves and Fishes
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some little people are doing big things to help others in Columbus. At a special assembly today, Annunciation Catholic School presented a donation of $1,200 to Loaves and Fishes. The Columbus ministry is a cooperative effort among several local churches that provides daily meals to...
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
Record-Setting Winners Claim Prizes
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Two lucky players claimed remarkable wins of $4 million from a Mega Millions® ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery. The record wins are the largest prizes won in both games in Mississippi. A Hinds County...
Itawamba County deputies ask for public’s help to search for stolen vehicle
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen car. This white, 2013 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from a home in Tremont on Tuesday. The car has an Itawamba license plate I-T-C 3-9-6-6, and the passenger...
Winning lottery ticket worth $900K purchased in West Point
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - One lucky player purchased a lottery ticket worth $905,168 in West Point, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday. The following is a copy of the Lottery’s announcement:. After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5...
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
Lowndes County Schools see impact of Early Learning Collaborative
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Schools are celebrating 10 years of the Early Learning Collaborative program and the success that the program has brought. In 2013, Lowndes County Schools got the opportunity to bring the Early Learning Collaborative to their Schools. 10 years later they are seeing...
